DevonWay Listed as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide Report

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a leading provider of Quality Management solutions, today announced that it was listed as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Quality Management System Software published on January 4, 20221.

DevonWay Logo (PRNewsfoto/DevonWay)
DevonWay Logo (PRNewsfoto/DevonWay)

DevonWay Quality Management System software helps regulated organizations align quality with core business objectives

According to Gartner, quality leaders should "thoroughly assess the current state of the quality organizations in concert with enterprise-level business objectives. These may include shifts to remote/hybrid work models; business continuity management; cost optimization; evolving industry standards, regulations and desired functionality; and licensing and hosting preferences."

DevonWay Quality Management System (QMS) products help high-reliability organizations improve quality, ensure compliance, and implement effective continuous improvement aligned with business objectives. Products are natively integrated on a unified platform yet available a la carte to cost effectively meet customers' needs.

"More and more, we are seeing customers use quality programs to drive core business objectives," said Chris Moustakas, DevonWay's CEO. "To do that effectively, they need robust, adaptable quality management systems in place. Many also look for the long-term benefits that come with unifying QMS, Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software. Our products and pricing model give them a methodical path to get there that aligns with their strategy and budget. And our integrated, easy-to-use mobile apps support remote and hybrid work environments."

The Gartner report states that "in addition to the traditional focus on core QMS capabilities, buying organizations and end users now demand an unprecedented level of flexibility, adaptability, and ease of configuration."

Moustakas noted, "DevonWay excels in all three, as all DevonWay products run on an agile, scalable, no-code SaaS platform that is available in the cloud or on premise."

DevonWay QMS includes audits and assessments, compliance management, corrective and preventive actions, customer complaints, document management, inspections, change management, risk management, nonconformance reporting, product recalls, and supplier quality. All solutions include self-serve reporting, trending, and business intelligence tools, as well as native mobile apps that work online and off. In addition, DevonWay offers Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software for customers looking for fully integrated solutions that extend beyond the reach of quality management.

1 Gartner, "Market Guide for Quality Management System Software," Sam New, January 4, 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About DevonWay

DevonWay software for Asset, Work, Quality, and Safety Management enables regulated, high-risk, and complex organizations to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security and scalability. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com.

Contact:
Jackie Holen
jholen@devonway.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/devonway-listed-as-a-representative-vendor-in-2022-gartner-market-guide-report-301457542.html

SOURCE DevonWay

