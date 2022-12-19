U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,880.50
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,120.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,354.75
    +10.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.20
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.32
    +1.03 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.50
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5630
    +0.0810 (+2.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6370
    -0.0420 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,738.84
    +16.47 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.90
    -20.58 (-5.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.67
    +40.55 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

DevOps Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Amazon Web Services, Broadcom, Google, Hewlett Packard, IBM

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Devops Market

Global Devops Market
Global Devops Market

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DevOps Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DevOps market is expected to grow from $7.20 billion in 2021 to $8.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.24%. The DevOps market is expected to reach $20.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.08%.

The main components of DevOps include solutions and services. The DevOps solutions refer to tools and software that bridge the gap between software development, quality assurance, and IT operations, which helps to rapidly build software products and services while greatly boosting operational performance.

They are deployed on-premise or through the cloud in small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. These solutions or services are utilized by industry verticals such as information technology (IT) & telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, government and public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, and others.

North America was the largest region in the DevOps market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the DevOps market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing need for bridging the gap between IT and operations teams is propelling the growth of the DevOps market. The rapid growth in teams including multiple offices, shift in business operations towards virtual offices, and off-site contractors have increased the gap between IT and operational teams, affecting the business operations and productivity.

The companies operating in software development sectors are increasingly focusing on acquiring innovative DevOps tools and services to automate certain management functions and software deployment processes. According to a Harvard Business School study, poor collaboration between teams and inefficient work reduced productivity by 2% to 3%. Therefore, an increased need to bridge gaps between IT and operations teams is expected to boost the utilization of DevOps tools and services during the forecast period.

Technological advancements are the latest trend gaining popularity in the DevOps market. The companies in the DevOps market are incorporating innovative technologies like machine learning (ML) and Artificial intelligence (AI) to offer technologically products, which are cost-effective and operationally beneficial.

For instance, in 2019 Microsoft Corporation, a USA-based multinational technology corporation, launched Azure machine learning operations (MLOps), which has integrated machine learning technology in DevOps to improve workflow efficiency through continuous integration, delivery, and deployment.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Solution; Service
2) By Deployment Model: On-Premise; Cloud
3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise; Small & Medium Enterprises
4) By Industry Vertical: Information Technology & Telecom; Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance; Retail; Government And Public Sector; Manufacturing; Healthcare; Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. DevOps Market Characteristics

3. DevOps Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On DevOps

5. DevOps Market Size And Growth

6. DevOps Market Segmentation

7. DevOps Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific DevOps Market

9. China DevOps Market

10. India DevOps Market

11. Japan DevOps Market

12. Australia DevOps Market

13. Indonesia DevOps Market

14. South Korea DevOps Market

15. Western Europe DevOps Market

16. UK DevOps Market

17. Germany DevOps Market

18. France DevOps Market

19. Eastern Europe DevOps Market

20. Russia DevOps Market

21. North America DevOps Market

22. USA DevOps Market

23. South America DevOps Market

24. Brazil DevOps Market

25. Middle East DevOps Market

26. Africa DevOps Market

27. DevOps Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The DevOps Market

29. DevOps Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.

  • Broadcom

  • Google LLC

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • IBM Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2onzux

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • Uranium Energy Corp Reports Quarterly Results for Period Ended October 31, 2022, Fiscal 2023 Q1

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's

  • Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto giant tries to rally confidence

    The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token. After the collapse of rival exchange FTX last month, Binance's founder Changpeng Zhao promised his company would "lead by example" in embracing transparency. Yet a Reuters analysis of Binance's corporate filings shows that the core of the business – the giant Binance.com exchange that has processed trades worth over $22 trillion this year – remains mostly hidden from public view.

  • 3 Things About AT&T Stock That Smart Investors Know

    AT&T is an iconic company that has been around for decades, but there are new developments you will not want to miss.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Soar 39% to 83% in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Warren Buffett is doing in 2022 what he's frequently done throughout his career -- beating the market. According to Wall Street, these three Buffett stocks could soar by 39% to 83% next year. Buffett himself likely didn't make the call to buy Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) for Berkshire's portfolio.

  • Warren Buffett Has Spent $136 Billion Buying These 4 Stocks Since 2016

    The Oracle of Omaha has concentrated Berkshire Hathaway's purchases in four stocks over the past six years.

  • 1 Passive Income Stock to Buy Today, and 1 to Avoid for Now

    When it comes to passive income, not all that glitters is gold. The temptation of a high dividend yield promises investors strong returns, but the reality is often that lower-yielding stocks can pay out far more sustainably. The healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is forever a river of opportunity for passive income investors thanks to its stability and consistent growth over time.

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • Never Mind the FAANG Stocks, Buy the GHOST Stocks Before 2023

    No platform holds a candle to Facebook when it comes to social media; Apple's iPhone is unrivaled; Amazon revolutionized digital retail; Netflix has long been the face of streaming video; and Google's search was so ubiquitous, it became a verb. Investors have been skittish about the decelerating growth that has plagued online retailers over the past year. It's more likely that digital sales are simply taking a breather before their next leg higher.

  • SoFi's CEO Anthony Noto Is Clearly Trying to Speak to the Market. What's He Saying?

    Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.

  • Here Are Barron’s 10 Top Stocks for the New Year

    Our 10 favorites from last year handily beat the market. Why we now like Alphabet, Bank of America, Medtronic, and seven others.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ACCELERATES RETURN OF CAPITAL WITH $419 MILLION IN DISPOSITIONS AND A 32% DIVIDEND INCREASE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce that it has entered into three definitive agreements to dispose of certain non-strategic assets, effective October 1, 2022 for aggregate consideration of $419 million, consisting of $394 million in cash and producing assets that consolidate working interest in our operated Butte, Saskatchewan core area. Current production from the disposed assets is approximately 11,000 boe/d1 and is expected to average appro

  • 10 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping stocks that pay dividends. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends. The global shipping industry provides maritime passenger or freight services and is one […]

  • AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 90% Above Its Share Price

    Does the December share price for AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says US Profit Drop Could Rival 2008 Era

    (Bloomberg) -- US equities are set for their worst year since the global financial crisis, and, according to Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson, corporate profits are about to meet the same fate.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongA loo

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) recent 5.5% drop adds to one-year losses

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of NVIDIA Corporation ( NASDAQ:NVDA ), it is important to understand the...

  • Want to Add Some Upside to Your Passive Income? Buy These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Most dividend-paying companies send a fixed amount to their investors each quarter. While that income variability isn't for everyone, the upside potential can appeal to investors willing to take on a bit more risk. Three stocks currently offering big-time income streams with upside potential are  Blackstone (NYSE: BX), BHP Group (NYSE: BHP), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).