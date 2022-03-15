U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

DevOps Institute Announces 2022 SKILup Festival: A Live DevOps Educational Experience in Denver

·3 min read

Early Bird registration opens for the first in-person event of the year from DevOps Institute, featuring prominent industry speakers, a live music festival, 36 hands-on workshops and networking opportunities for IT professionals

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a professional member association and certification authority for advancing the human elements of DevOps, announced early bird registration for its first in-person event, SKILup Festival: A Live DevOps Educational Experience. The event takes place June 15 -16, 2022 in Denver, Colorado at The Tivoli, Auraria Campus.

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT. For more information visit https://devopsinstitute.com/ (PRNewsfoto/The DevOps Institute)
DevOps Institute SKILup Festivals help IT professionals continuously learn, highlight innovation, deepen DevOps knowledge and offer upskilling opportunities to advance careers and lead enterprise DevOps transformations.

Early Bird Pricing features a discount of $100 off registration and is available until April 21, 2022. To attend the 2022 SKILup Festival: Denver, register here: https://www.skilupfestival.io/denver-22

The event features conference presentations, a live music festival and 36 workshops supporting people, process and automation topics and led by some of the foremost thought leaders in IT. The first round of speakers includes:

  • Emily Freeman, author of "DevOps for Dummies"

  • John Willis, senior director global transformation office, Red Hat

  • Tracy Bannon, senior principal/software architect and DevOps advisor, MITRE

  • Jayne Groll, CEO, DevOps Institute

  • Helen Beal, chief ambassador, DevOps Institute

"We are thrilled to finally bring the humans of DevOps together in-person in one place to cultivate a learning and networking experience unlike any other," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "There is no better time than now for IT professionals to grow together, advance their careers and learn from the industry's most knowledgeable and experienced experts."

SKILup Festival: Denver offers a welcoming environment for IT professionals to meet, connect and foster professional development opportunities. The event includes six workshop tracks, as well as opportunities to personally network and engage with more than 300 individuals in IT.

Benefits of Attending SKILup Festival:

  • Offers an exciting opportunity to network and engage in the latest DevOps knowledge, learning and strategies

  • Experience high-level content as well as deep-dive technical sessions and workshops with some festival fun and entertainment mixed in throughout the event

  • Learning Community members in good standing will be able to earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) to maintain and renew their DevOps Institute certification(s).

DevOps Institute will host two additional SKILup Festivals in 2022, including London in September and Singapore in November. More details will be released on additional SKILup Festivals in the coming months. Don't miss out – sign up for live event updates (https://share.hsforms.com/1QhnhV59-QhCxMuZmy-FIUw2fmpe).

If you are interested in SKILup Festival: Denver sponsorship opportunities, please inquire through the DevOps Institute website: https://www.devopsinstitute.com/sponsorship/.

More DevOps Institute Educational Opportunities

SKILup Days
SKILup Days are one-day virtual micro conferences with a singular, how-to focus. Featuring experts from the industry and enterprise DevOps leaders, SKILup Days include all elements of an in-person conference, including virtual sponsor booths, entertainment and networking opportunities.

SKILup Hours
SKILup Hours are educational webinars for IT Professionals. Each SKILup Hour includes a panel session moderated by industry experts, providing how-to knowledge on topics crossing people, process and technology.

Learn more about upcoming events: http://devopsinstitute.com/events

About DevOps Institute
DevOps Institute is a professional member association and certification authority. DevOps Institute's mission is to advance the human elements of DevOps. It is the unifying force of an open and growing professional community of IT practitioners, consultants, talent acquisition and executives helping pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

Web | https://devopsinstitute.com/
Twitter | @DEVOPSINST
LinkedIn | /devops-institute
YouTube | DevOps Institute
Instagram | @humansofdevops
Facebook | Humans of DevOps

Media Contact:
Christin Jeffers
Catapult PR-IR
+1 303-581-7760
cjeffers@catapultpr-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/devops-institute-announces-2022-skilup-festival-a-live-devops-educational-experience-in-denver-301502638.html

SOURCE DevOps Institute

