U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,885.93
    +40.85 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,287.38
    +249.70 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,526.19
    +164.34 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.94
    +26.40 (+1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.98
    +4.45 (+4.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.00
    +7.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    +0.22 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0190
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9610
    +0.0480 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1999
    +0.0077 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8230
    -0.0920 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,509.59
    +387.15 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.62
    +3.30 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,202.81
    +95.04 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

DevOps Institute Announces SKILup Festival London: an In-person DevOps Educational Experience

·2 min read

Early Bird pricing and registration is now open for a conference dedicated to empowering the people who power IT

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global learning community focused exclusively on all things DevOps, announced the 2022 SKILup Festival London. The festival takes place September 13 at CodeNode. SKILup Festival London offers the opportunity for IT professionals to gather while advancing the technical, operational and human skillsets and capabilities needed to transform careers, teams and organizations. Early bird pricing of £69 is available until July 15. Register here: https://www.skilupfestival.io/london-22

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT. For more information visit https://devopsinstitute.com/
DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT. For more information visit https://devopsinstitute.com/

At a physical, in-person event, attendees can surround themselves with leading minds in the IT industry and learn first-hand from expert-led sessions and hands-on workshops. There will be ample opportunities to network with industry peers and some fun to be had at the afterparty.

"There is something incredibly powerful about gathering in-person to learn from peers who face similar obstacles and opportunities within DevOps and IT," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "SKILup Festival London is all about uniting humans to create solutions to common industry challenges while celebrating the magic of the IT community in one, awesome location."

Three reasons to attend a DevOps Institute SKILup Festival in-person:

  • Join a welcoming environment for IT professionals of all levels to explore, interact, and build the knowledge necessary for DevOps and IT success.

  • Learn from renowned industry experts with deep expertise from the front lines of the IT industry during educational sessions and workshops.

  • Community members will be able to earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) to maintain and renew their DevOps Institute certification(s).

Interested in Sponsoring?
DevOps Institute offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities for its in-person London event. For inquiries and to request the prospectus, please contact us today: [https://www.devopsinstitute.com/sponsorship/?promo=doi-pr&tr=true]

More DevOps Institute Educational Opportunities
SKILup Days
SKILup Days are one-day virtual micro conferences with a singular, how-to focus. Featuring experts from the industry and enterprise DevOps leaders, SKILup Days include all elements of an in-person conference, including virtual sponsor booths, entertainment and networking opportunities.

SKILup Hours
SKILup Hours are educational webinars for IT Professionals. Each SKILup Hour includes a panel session moderated by industry experts, providing how-to knowledge on topics crossing people, process and technology.

Learn more about upcoming events: http://devopsinstitute.com/events

About DevOps Institute
DevOps Institute is a global learning community focused exclusively on all things DevOps. Our mission is to empower the people who power IT, by giving them both the technical and personal skills to truly transform their business with technology. Offering deep practical knowledge, a large professional network, respected certification programs, and insider events, DevOps Institute helps IT professionals embrace and shape the future of IT.

Web | https://devopsinstitute.com/
Twitter | @DEVOPSINST
LinkedIn | /devops-institute
YouTube | DevOps Institute
Instagram | @humansofdevops
Facebook | Humans of DevOps

Media Contact:
Christin Jeffers
Catapult PR-IR
+1 303-581-7760
cjeffers@catapultpr-ir.com

 

SOURCE DevOps Institute

Recommended Stories

  • Qatar Airways' Boeing 737 deal has lapsed, UK court told

    Qatar Airways has indicated that a provisional agreement to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets has lapsed, Boeing's rival Airbus said in a court document released on Thursday. The deal, signed in Washington in January, is part of a series of inter-locking agreements caught up in a London court dispute between Airbus and the Gulf carrier over a larger jet. Airbus requested a copy of the Boeing 737 MAX agreement after the airline brought it up as part of its bid for compensation for damage to the A350, now worth $1.4 billion.

  • Intel starts construction at New Albany semiconductor campus

    Intel Corp. began early construction work at its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor complex Friday. Construction is slated to occur Mondays-Saturdays on the site for about three years, with operations coming online in 2025, according to an update shared by a task force consisting of the Licking County Port Authority, Grow Licking County and the Licking County Chamber of Commerce. The complex will occupy about 900 acres of land in New Albany and is expected bring tens of thousands of jobs to the area, including construction jobs and roles at ancillary businesses.

  • Ford's June Sales Disappoint

    The automaker's domestic deliveries skyrocketed year over year last month, but remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

  • McDonald's Menu Embraces Something Completely New

    Taco Bell used to say "think outside the bun," McDonald's has taken a different approach.

  • Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- By 2:08 p.m. Shanghai time on March 8, it was clear that Xiang Guangda’s giant bet on a fall in nickel prices was going spectacularly wrong.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerFutur

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

    The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary.

  • The PC sales boom has finally gone bust, and chip stocks are taking the hit

    A drop in PC shipments is coming for the chip market.

  • TASEKO MINES UPDATES STATUS OF COPPER PRICE PROTECTION PROGRAM

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that copper collars for the first half of 2023 have been acquired to secure a minimum copper price of US$3.75 per pound and a ceiling price of US$4.72 per pound for 30 million pounds of copper. This collar was purchased in mid-June when the price of copper was approximately US$4.20 per pound.

  • IONQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies IonQ, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

    IONQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies IonQ, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming DeadlinePR NewswireNEW YORK, July 7, 2022NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in IonQ, Inc.

  • Tesla halts production in Berlin, Shanghai factories

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains why Tesla is slowing production in July.

  • North Texas’ lead in semiconductor space to leap ahead with expansions in Sherman

    North Texas leads the state in semiconductor manufacturing, and two massive expansions in the city of Sherman position the region to grow that lead substantially over the next few years and beyond.

  • U.S. Oil Plunges Under $96 As Recession Fears Mount; Gas Prices Set To Tumble

    U.S. crude prices fell below the $100 mark for the first time since early May Tuesday, setting up a near-term tumble for domestic gas prices - but further cementing the case for a near-term recession.

  • Forget restaurants and retail — teens are seizing the jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens looking to join the labor force this year will find they hold a lot of power.

  • The timeline of the FDA's ban on Juul vaping products

    Yahoo Finance health reporter Anjalee Khemlani outlines the events surrounding the FDA's ban on Juul products and e-cigarettes, as well as Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 treatment pill receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

  • Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says

    The violent sell-off in oil prices amid recession fears may prove short-lived, argues Goldman Sachs.

  • Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Volkswagen, partners to invest over $20 billion in car battery business

    Volkswagen said on Thursday it would invest over 20 billion euros ($20.38 billion) in a battery cell business jointly with partners, creating 20,000 jobs and reaching annual sales above 20 billion euros by 2030 as it seeks leadership in the growing market. The PowerCo unit will manage VW's global battery production and research from raw material mining to recycling, and projects including energy storage systems, the carmaker said at the groundbreaking ceremony for its first European battery cell factory. "Today is a good day for the automotive industry in Germany," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement ahead of his speech at the ceremony.

  • Corn, soybeans, wheat down over 20% from peaks

    Corn (CZ=F) soybeans (ZS=F) and wheat (ZW=F) have tumbled over the last couple of weeks. Agricultural commodity futures are in bear market territory, more than 20% off their peaks earlier this year.