DevOps Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 37,227 Million by 2030 with CAGR 20% Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “DevOps Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global DevOps Market size accounted for USD 7,398 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 37,227 Mn by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 20% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

DevOps (development to operations) will be critical in the coming years since it is an application development and operations approach that enables the faster introduction of new goods and the easier provision of ones. DevOps is a business approach that enables speedier software development and relatively simple upgrades to exist deployments. DevOps promotes faster, more predictable versions by assisting organizations in strengthening linkages between Development, Operations, and other stakeholders within the organization through the application of best practices, standardization, and new techniques. DevOps is not a solution in and of itself, but it does include almost everything from management structure to operations and tooling. The system's typical first phases include continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD), incident response systems, real-time monitoring, and collaboration platforms.

DevOps has quickly captured the attention of the IT sector for all intended reasons. In today's ever-changing and highly fast-paced workplace, timely delivery and faster processing times in application development have become vital to a company's growth. As a result, the ability to produce vast amounts of output with minimal post-production flaws led to the birth of DevOps. DevOps, as a technique or a work culture, is implemented by combining interaction, integration, continuous deployment, automation, testing, and monitoring. Furthermore, DevOps beats the conventional model in the context of quickly detecting and fixing issues. Because vulnerabilities are routinely automated tested, the team has more time to discuss new ideas.

Request for a free sample report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2961

Report Coverage:

Market

DevOps Market

Market Size 2021

US$ 7,398 Mn

Market Forecast 2030

US$ 37,227 Mn

CAGR

20% During 2022 - 2030

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Component, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Application, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Amazon Web Services, Inc., Eggplant Limited, CA Technologies (Broadcom), Google, LLC (Alphabet), Dell Technologies, Atlassian Corporation Plc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GitLab, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, IBM Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation


Global DevOps Market Growth Aspects

Growing cloud technology usage, advances in machine learning, rapid application delivery, and application management are expected to drive the DevOps market forward. Although the COVID-19 epidemic had an impact on some firms, the worldwide DevOps market grew significantly throughout the period. This was attributed to a rise in demand for applications and internet web-based applications as businesses sought to capitalize on their customers' increased online presence. It enhanced the amount of Information Technology (IT) firms to produce software solutions by allowing cross-functional organizations to be more flexible and allowing for enhanced operational effectiveness throughout the epidemic.

Furthermore, the growing requirement for modern technology to improve corporate operation, as well as the increasing need for organizational improvement by enterprises, are expected to fuel market growth. Operations development helps to increase application performance and strength over time, and improved collaboration among IT divisions makes the company more productive and adaptable.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/devops-market

Rising Demand for Innovative Technology to Improve the Company's Operations Is A Primary Driving Factor for Worldwide DevOps Market Growth

DevOps technologies are crucial platforms for every type of business that wants to be competent, efficient, and adaptable in the face of rapidly changing market demands. By removing barriers, this technology will play an important part in the process, aiding customers and stakeholders in working and communicating among IT administration, development, and business. As a result, the increased adoption of DevOps platforms for automation tool processes by organizations is likely to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising need for fast and trustworthy application propulsion systems is likely to boost market expansion in the forecast timeframe. This expected increase is due to DevOps technologies' ability to study and evaluate inefficiencies throughout the application, discover and optimize faults, and provide a speedy upgrade and processing. These reasons are projected to fuel DevOps market growth in the coming years.

DevOps Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global development to operations (DevOps) market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the estimated period because of the rising demand for process automation in markets such as China, Japan, India, and Taiwan. The region's DevOps business is increasing in response to the growing requirement for absolute security whether managing physical, virtual, or cloud systems. Furthermore, the region's development can be attributed to greater use of mobile devices connected to the internet, an emphasis on digitization, and a growing inclination for increased organizational effectiveness. Furthermore, the growing adoption of software automation technologies in Singapore and India to provide appropriate software integration across the financial services and industries has supported the market growth.

DevOps Market Segmentation

The global development to operations (DevOps)market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on component, deployment, enterprise size, and application. Based on the component, the market is divided into solutions, and services. Based on deployment, the market split into on-premise, and cloud. Based on enterprise size, the market is classified into large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises. Based on application, the market is categorized into IT, telecom, BFSI, retail, and others.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2961

DevOps Market Players

Some key players covered global in the development to operations (DevOps)industry are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Eggplant Limited, CA Technologies (Broadcom), Google, LLC (Alphabet), Dell Technologies, Atlassian Corporation Plc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GitLab, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, IBM Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

Browse More Research Topic on Process Control and Automation Industry:

The Global Industrial Automation Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026 and expected to reach around US$ 287.9 Bn by 2026.

The Global Food Processing Equipment Market is projected worth $87.3Billion in 2026 and the market is projected to showcase 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


