DevOps platform market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global DevOps platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 25,113.89 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global DevOps Platform Market 2023-2027

Global DevOps platform market - Five forces

The global DevOps platform market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global DevOps platform market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global DevOps platform market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (IT, BFSI, telecommunication, retail, and others) and component (solutions and software).

The IT segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The IT industry uses DevOps solutions for developing and releasing multiple software in a short span of time. The adoption of DevOps platform solutions across IT industry verticals is increasing owing to the need for improving software quality and enhancing customer services. IT companies are implementing next-generation IT solutions. Therefore, the extensive development of IT software and the adoption of cloud platforms will fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global DevOps platform market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global DevOps platform market.

North America is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is an early adopter of technologies across industries, which has led to the deployment of DevOps platforms. In the BFSI sector, the adoption of DevOps tools is increasing for improving digital banking solutions. For instance, the Bank of America has implemented DevOps solutions for the automation and fast deployment of applications. Such factors will drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Global DevOps platform market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The reduced delivery time is driving the global DevOps platform market growth.

As customers demand fast service delivery, most IT departments are under pressure.

In addition, frequent hacking attacks have increased the need for software patches to fix bugs in major software architectures.

Therefore, most executives focus on developing faster service delivery models, which has led to the emergence of DevOps third-party providers.

DevOps tools help in increasing the effectiveness of operating conditions of an IT environment by eliminating redundant tasks.

Such factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period

Leading trends influencing the market

The increased adoption of infrastructure as code (IAC) is a key trend in the market.

IAC automates IT infrastructure for operations teams in the software development process.

Software developers and operations teams use DevOps tools to collaborate and manage their IT infrastructure.

IAC reduces cycle time, complexities, and errors in the software development process.

However, many firms have not automated the operational process and use manual processes to manage the IT infrastructure.

Therefore, organizations are implementing DevOps tools to shift from manual configuration of IT infrastructure to programmable IT infrastructure.

These factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Technical glitches during DevOps application deployment are challenging market growth.

After the deployment and commercialization of an application to the market, it is difficult to determine how it will perform in a live environment.

Such situations can weaken vendor-customer relationships.

Therefore, uncertainty about the developed application running in the production or live environment hampers the usefulness of the DevOps platform.

These factors will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this DevOps platform market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the DevOps platform market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the DevOps Platform market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the DevOps platform market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of DevOps platform market vendors

DevOps Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25,113.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, India, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atlassian Corp. Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CloudBees Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital.ai Software Inc., HashiCorp Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Progress Software Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., and Red Hat Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

