U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,700.90
    +18.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,142.22
    +54.77 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,973.86
    +120.01 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,405.02
    +4.09 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.47
    -0.29 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.60
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    +0.0110 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3430
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8330
    +0.0330 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,365.15
    -2,408.51 (-3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.63
    -25.76 (-1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,326.97
    -24.89 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,808.12
    0.00 (0.00%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

DevOps transformation: Taking edge computing and continuous updates to space

Fred Simon
·5 min read

The past two years have been challenging on many fronts for people and businesses alike. As a global community, we have been unable to travel long distances due to various restrictions, but that doesn’t mean we stop reaching for the stars.

During this same time frame, monumental advancements and achievements in space exploration were made -- from the successful launch of the Inspiration 4 SpaceX, which transported four civilian astronauts to space, to NASA’s Lucy mission, launched to study Jupiter's trojan asteroids in a quest for deeper knowledge of planetary origins and the formation of our solar system.

We also saw space exploration commandeered by many private companies with the successful launches of Rocket Labs and Virgin Orbit, while Space Perspective has started raising money for a balloon-based venture that will take paying customers to the stratosphere.

These advancements have astonished young and old alike and have given a new meaning to the space race. Actor William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain Kirk from "Star Trek,” recently made history as the oldest person to fly into space. The 90-year-old was one of four passengers aboard Blue Origin's second human spaceflight.

With the “final frontier” now open to private companies, how do we transform the way we continually update the software that runs in space? The term “digital transformation” is nearly ubiquitous here on Earth, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that its concepts will also play a key support role in the next wave of space exploration.

Help TechCrunch find the best software consultants for startups.

Provide a recommendation in this quick survey and we'll share the results with everybody.

Why DevOps in space?

One of the great revelations of the new space industry is that it's being eaten alive by software. The ability for software to manage communication satellites and do what Starlink is doing -- developing a low-latency internet system for consumers -- is vital.

When you look at everything going on in the “new space” — watching Earth, traveling into deep space, the moon, Mars, etc. — all of these achievements wouldn’t be possible without software. Software is getting smarter, better and easier to update; however, the amount of compute power needed to execute software commands in space is growing exponentially.

Meanwhile, the cost of launching payloads into space is decreasing rapidly, particularly when compared to just five years ago. Currently, there are more than 2,000 functioning satellites in orbit, but planned constellations will add more than 40,000 satellites in the coming years. We're going to see growing numbers of companies creating more evolved infrastructure faster in order to keep upgrading their satellites and constellations with more efficient and powerful software.

Like we see in other environments where edge computing is critical -- automotive, energy/utilities, warehouses and last-mile retail delivery, to name just a few -- companies that reliably, securely and continuously update their satellite software will have a huge advantage over the competition.

Release fast or risk crashing your satellites

One of the biggest technological pain points in space travel is power consumption. On Earth, we’re beginning to see more efficient CPU and memory, but in space, throwing away the heat of your CPU is quite hard, making power consumption the critical component. From hardware to software to the way you do processing, everything needs to account for power consumption.

On the flip side, in space, there is one thing that you have plenty of (obviously): space. This means that the size of physical hardware is less of a concern. Weight and power consumption are larger issues, because those factors also impact the way microchips and microprocessors are designed.

A great example of this can be found in the Ramon Space design. The company uses AI- and machine learning-powered processors to build space-resilient supercomputing systems with Earth-like computing capabilities, with the hardware components ultimately controlled by the software they have riding on top of them. The idea is to optimize the way software and hardware are utilized so applications can be developed and adapted in real time, just as they would be here on Earth.

Under this backdrop, the DevOps practices of coding, testing, validating, analyzing and distributing are roughly the same as they are on Earth, but the types of hardware, emulation, feedback loops and reliable testing of software are very different.

My personal view is that we need to create a new way of performing continuous delivery and continuous updates in space. On Earth, many organizations use an orchestrator to handle the continuous update processes — automated configuration, management and coordination of systems, apps and services to help IT teams manage complex tasks and workflows efficiently. As of now, there is no equivalent to this for use with satellites in space, and those that exist are extremely limiting.

For example, an orchestrator needs to send and control satellite updates from the ground, which create a high amount of risk when it comes to concerns such as data security.

Today’s space innovators need to think about a way to give satellites the ability to receive all of the information and data required to run updates correctly, as well as quickly and correctly recover from bad updates to ensure a valid set of binaries on the satellite. That said, I am optimistic that we’re at the onset of a revolution that will soon make the ability to efficiently deliver binaries to next-generation satellites a reality.

Boldly going where no person (or computing system) has gone before

When reflecting on the current space race, it’s hard not to think about “Star Trek” and how we as an industry and global community are boldly going where no one has gone before.

We’re continuing to adapt and change to the environment and challenges we face on Earth, and that is now extending to outer space. Shatner’s trip into space was emotional for the legendary actor; upon his return, he told Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, “I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened. I just, it’s extraordinary, extraordinary. I hope I never recover from this.”

That raw human emotion is a product of the innovative technology that made the trip possible, as well as a curiosity and playful desire to push the boundaries.

Under this new paradigm, space has transformed from the “final frontier” to the next opportunity with nearly endless possibilities. In this sense, it’s a unique time to be alive, and I encourage my fellow DevOps peers across all industries to continue reaching for the stars — literally.

Recommended Stories

  • Retail sales: ‘Underlying real demand is still quite strong,’ strategist says

    Nuveen Chief Investment Strategist Brian Nick joins Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre and Akiko Fujita to detail how the retail demand appears to be consistently strong and runs down where to invest effectively in the infrastructure sector.

  • U.S. House's Hoyer doesn't agree with call to tap oil reserve to lower gas prices

    U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he is not in agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's call for tapping the strategic oil reserve to lower gas prices, saying he believed the reserve was there to be used if there is a collapse in supply in times of emergency. Schumer said on Sunday that President Joe Biden's administration should tap into emergency petroleum reserves to lower rising gasoline prices as Americans go into the holiday season.

  • An iPhone X That Doesn’t Make Calls Sold for $86,000 on eBay

    In a very 2021 event, a robotics engineer has made a USB-C iPhone X prototype and sold it on eBay for an astounding $86,001. The post An iPhone X That Doesn’t Make Calls Sold for $86,000 on eBay appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Report: GE Aviation CEO eyeing acquisitions

    With Evendale-based GE Aviation set to be parent company General Electric's sole focus following spinoffs of its other businesses, the CEO of the world's largest jet engine manufacturer is reportedly open to beefing up its business.

  • When Shiba Inu Will Be Added to AMC’s Crypto Payment Lineup

    SHIB holders will not have to wait too long.

  • Apple Could Smash Its iPhone Holiday Sales Record. What That Means for the Stock.

    Apple is on pace to sell more than 40 million iPhones between Black Friday and Christmas, according to new analysis from Wedbush Securities.

  • Qualcomm Gives Rosy Forecast, Fueled by Push Into New Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, gave an upbeat sales forecast, fueled by growth in new markets. The shares jumped 7.9% to a record high.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Bi

  • T. Rowe Price Takes Shelter in Loans, MBS Amid Volatile Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit managers at T. Rowe Price Group Inc., the $1.6 trillion money manager, are putting money into leveraged loans and mortgage-backed securities amid concerns that inflation will cause volatility over the next couple of months.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — a

  • Qualcomm forecasts post-Apple sales growth, shares hit all-time high

    (Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc said on Tuesday it expects chip sales to Apple Inc to dwindle to a trickle in the coming years but predicted brisk growth in chips for autonomous cars and other connected devices, sending shares up 7.9% to a record high close of $181.81. Qualcomm currently supplies all of the modem chips that connect Apple's devices to mobile data networks, but Apple is working on its own modem chips. At an investor conference in New York, Qualcomm executives said they expect to supply only 20% of Apple's modem chips by the launch of the iPhone in 2023.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: How The Metaverse Could Give 5G Wireless And 6G A Boost

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • ‘My wife of 12 years left me and our 2 kids this morning’: 'She said she would be right back...'

    One creative dad has TikTokers cracking up after his wife 'left' their family for her seeming obsession.

  • Space Force spends $737M on Colorado-made GPS satellites

    Lockheed Martin Space will build three more global positioning satellites for the military under a $737 million contract option the U.S. Space Force exercised Monday. The Jefferson County-based space company, a division of Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Corp., will build the 15th, 16th and 17th GPS III satellites at its headquarters campus. Lockheed Martin Space has been designing and building the modernized GPS III satellite fleet since 2008, when the company landed contracts to build the first 10 upgraded GPS III satellites.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal First Quarter Earnings Due Amid Supply Chain Issues

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • What Is Duolingo's Chart Language Saying?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Friday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer welcomed Dr. Luis Von Ahn to the show for the first time. Von Ahn is the co-founder and CEO of Duolingo , the online language learning app. Von Ahn described Duolingo as a product-driven technology company that also happens to be the most popular way to learn new languages.

  • U.S. Bancorp buys TravelBank, fintech backed by Will Smith

    U.S. Bancorp on Tuesday said that it would acquire TravelBank, a San Francisco company that integrates expense reporting and travel management tools into standard accounting software. One report put the deal's value at $200 million.

  • DOGE Users Seethe Over Binance’s 2-Week Withdrawal Freeze

    They wonder why a Dogecoin upgrade that led to a Binance glitch now leaves them out in the cold.

  • IBD Stock Of The Day: ONON Stock Flashes Buy Signal On Earnings

    ONON stock is IBD Stock Of The Day. A possible options play Monday, shares broke out after On Holding earnings early Tuesday.

  • ‘Come Through Little Diana’: Tracee Ellis Ross Admits She Really Looks ‘Like My Mama’ In This Picture

    Tracee Ellis Ross gets it from her mama — her looks, that is. In a new photo shoot for her Harper’s Bazaar Magazine interview, Ross […]

  • Chipotle Premieres "A Future Begins" - A Short Film Featuring New Music From Kacey Musgraves

    Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today unveiled a new film called "A Future Begins" created by Observatory, a sequel to Chipotle's award-winning 2011 film "Back to the Start" featuring Willie Nelson's cover of Coldplay's "The Scientist." "A Future Begins" premieres new music from GRAMMY AWARD®-winning singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves who reimagined Coldplay's "Fix You," as the score to the film.