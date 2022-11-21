How DevotionDresses is Disrupting the Bridal Industry to Make Europe's Finest Designers and Dressmakers More Accessible

Curating an Unforgettable Custom-Fit Bridal Experience, DevotionDresses Connects Brides to Thousands of Premium Wedding Dresses at a Fraction of the Retail Price

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few years it is no secret that the bridal industry has suffered immensely. From canceled or postponed weddings to closed businesses, suspended travel, and everything in between; the bridal industry is eager to get back on its feet, celebrate love, and play an instrumental role in curating unforgettable memories for women around the world. One company, however, set out on a mission to flip the bridal industry on its head, offering a luxury atelier bridal shopping experience from anywhere in the world.

DevotionDresses is a global bridal marketplace connecting brides directly to Europe's finest dressmakers and designers offering thousands of premium wedding dresses at a fraction of the retail price. Understanding that dress is an integral piece of the wedding itself, DevotionDresses gives brides an unprecedented choice and access to a number of wedding dresses, that no wedding dress store can provided due to simple limitations of their storage space. On top almost all the dresses can be adjusted and modified to the brides' likings, which again is something, with price to value ratio and the high quality of manufacturers in mind, cannot be found anywhere else.

Curating an unparalleled custom experience, DevotionDresses asks brides to submit over 20 measurements that will be submitted to local expert artisans in Europe. Each dress is handcrafted with precision, passion, and purpose, ensuring a perfect fit with impeccable quality. Shipping to brides anywhere in the world, DevotionDresses is changing the face of the industry one dress at a time.

Providing modern solutions for modern problems, DevotionDresses has effectively bridged the gap between quality and accessibility for brides everywhere. As the industry begins to get back on its feet, DevotionDresses is proud to announce its long-anticipated franchise expansion. DevotionDresses will begin offering salons the opportunity to open under this new business model, expanding the Devotion mission, vision, and values.

Under this new model and for a limited time only, salons under 1000 sq ft will be welcomed in with no entry fees. This unique opportunity empowers owners to access over 2000 of the finest handmade dresses, carefully crafted by the best tailors in Europe without having to hold inventory.

"We decided to bring the revolutionary Devotion franchise system not only a great offer for local brides to get access to dresses they otherwise wouldn't, but also a highly profitable venture for our franchise partners." – Marc Westermann co-founder of DevotionDresses.com

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to curating an unforgettable custom experience for each bride, DevotionDresses' purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about DevotionDresses, please visit: https://www.devotiondresses.com/ and for franchise opportunities please visit https://www.devotiondresses.com/blog/devotion-franchise/

About DevotionDresses

DevotionDresses is the industry-leading global bridal marketplace offering over 1,500 new wedding dress designs from world-renowned European designers. DevotionDresses is breathing new life into the bridal experience with pride, precision, and purpose. All DevotionDresses are custom-tailored to each bride's exact measurements, made exclusively with high-end fabrics, and hand-sewn in Europe by local expert artisans. DevotionDresses requests over 20 different measurements from each bride to ensure a perfect fit and an unforgettable custom experience, every time. Adhering to the strictest quality standards in Europe, DevotionDresses follows a three-stage quality-control process before shipment.

