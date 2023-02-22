DevSecOps market size to grow at a CAGR of 29.53% by 2027, Driven by growing demand for data security and software security services- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global DevSecOps market size is estimated to grow by USD 7577.43 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.53% during the forecast period. The report includes historic data from 2022-2027. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 1,176.40 million. North America will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. Get more Insights on market size before you buy the full version now. Request a sample report

DevSecOps market - Five Forces

The global DevSecOps market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

DevSecOps market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global DevSecOps Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Component (Software and Service), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), and region (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

DevSecOps aims to enhance productivity across the entire software development lifecycle by automating the security integration at every phase. In the service industry, the software goes beyond just aiding the end-user to play a very crucial role in every aspect of various industry verticals by transforming every step of the value. This is a key reason driving the demand for the market.

Cloud-based technology has taken over the operations of various companies in the form of vendor infrastructure and intranet among other things. In-house infrastructure has transformed the way customer details are stored, tracked, and maintained. Companies prefer on-premises DevSecOps for security and privacy reasons as the servers are on the premises and secure from data leakage.

Story continues

Geography Overview

By geography, the global DevSecOps market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global DevSecOps market.

North America will account for 31% of the global DevSecOps market growth during the forecast period. The rising number of data centers in the region is expected to boost the growth of the market in the US. The increase in the adoption of DevSecOps solutions by SMEs and large enterprises is expected to boost the market further.

Global DevSecOps Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increase in incidents of insider fraud, information theft, and sophisticated cyberattacks targeting people, devices, and networks has been a key driving force in the global DevSecOps market.

One of the major data breaches happened to the State Bank of India in 2022 where cyber-security researchers discovered that the financial information of over nine million cardholders was exposed by hackers.

Attackers find it easier to extract information from vulnerable users due to the increase in the usage of social media websites on the internet.

These are the kinds of incidents that lead to the emergence of extensive demand for the DevSecOps market for security and privacy reasons.

Leading trends influencing the market

IoT has penetrated the normal lives of end-users as well as businesses through the vast usage of inter-connected devices, which posed a threat of cyberattacks, which in turn boosted the need for effective security software solutions for devices.

The increase of breaches of IoT devices from 1.51 billion in 2021 to 14.1 billion in 2022 itself stands as a major influencing trend for the rise of the global DevSecOps market, which leads to vendors creating smart solutions for advanced threats like DDoS.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high costs involved in fulfilling the data security requirements lead to businesses and organizations facing investment-related challenges. So, investing in reliable, compatible, and minimally impacting data security solutions is a primary criterion for deploying and developing data security solutions.

Hackers only require minimal vulnerability to exploit businesses whereas businesses need to manage and secure all devices like VPNs, PCs, and mobiles. The high cost, complexity, underused servers, management, and resource-related issues pose a threat to the deployment of these advanced data security solutions.

This posed a major barrier to the growth of the global DevSecOps market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this DevSecOps Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the DevSecOps Market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the size of the DevSecOps Market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the DevSecOps Market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of DevSecOps Market vendors.

DevSecOps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7577.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.13 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Aqua Security Software Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cloudflare Inc., Contrast Security Inc., Copado Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., Entersoft Australia Pty Ltd., Fastly Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Okta Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Progress Software Corp., Qualys Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Synopsys Inc., ThreatModeler Software Inc., and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

