DevSecOps market size to grow at a CAGR of 29.53% by 2027, Driven by growing demand for data security and software security services- Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global DevSecOps market size is estimated to grow by USD 7577.43 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.53% during the forecast period. The report includes historic data from 2022-2027. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 1,176.40 million. North America will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. Get more Insights on market size before you buy the full version now. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global DevSecOps Market 2023-2027
DevSecOps market - Five Forces
The global DevSecOps market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business. To access the entire details – buy the report!

DevSecOps market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global DevSecOps Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Component (Software and Service), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), and region (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • DevSecOps aims to enhance productivity across the entire software development lifecycle by automating the security integration at every phase. In the service industry, the software goes beyond just aiding the end-user to play a very crucial role in every aspect of various industry verticals by transforming every step of the value. This is a key reason driving the demand for the market.

  • Cloud-based technology has taken over the operations of various companies in the form of vendor infrastructure and intranet among other things. In-house infrastructure has transformed the way customer details are stored, tracked, and maintained. Companies prefer on-premises DevSecOps for security and privacy reasons as the servers are on the premises and secure from data leakage.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global DevSecOps market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global DevSecOps market.

  • North America will account for 31% of the global DevSecOps market growth during the forecast period. The rising number of data centers in the region is expected to boost the growth of the market in the US. The increase in the adoption of DevSecOps solutions by SMEs and large enterprises is expected to boost the market further.

Download a Sample Report

Global DevSecOps MarketMarket Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The increase in incidents of insider fraud, information theft, and sophisticated cyberattacks targeting people, devices, and networks has been a key driving force in the global DevSecOps market.

  • One of the major data breaches happened to the State Bank of India in 2022 where cyber-security researchers discovered that the financial information of over nine million cardholders was exposed by hackers.

  • Attackers find it easier to extract information from vulnerable users due to the increase in the usage of social media websites on the internet.

  • These are the kinds of incidents that lead to the emergence of extensive demand for the DevSecOps market for security and privacy reasons.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • IoT has penetrated the normal lives of end-users as well as businesses through the vast usage of inter-connected devices, which posed a threat of cyberattacks, which in turn boosted the need for effective security software solutions for devices.

  • The increase of breaches of IoT devices from 1.51 billion in 2021 to 14.1 billion in 2022 itself stands as a major influencing trend for the rise of the global DevSecOps market, which leads to vendors creating smart solutions for advanced threats like DDoS.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The high costs involved in fulfilling the data security requirements lead to businesses and organizations facing investment-related challenges. So, investing in reliable, compatible, and minimally impacting data security solutions is a primary criterion for deploying and developing data security solutions.

  • Hackers only require minimal vulnerability to exploit businesses whereas businesses need to manage and secure all devices like VPNs, PCs, and mobiles. The high cost, complexity, underused servers, management, and resource-related issues pose a threat to the deployment of these advanced data security solutions.

  • This posed a major barrier to the growth of the global DevSecOps market during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this DevSecOps Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the DevSecOps Market between 2022 and 2027.

  • Precise estimation of the size of the DevSecOps Market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the DevSecOps Market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of DevSecOps Market vendors.

DevSecOps Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

156

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.53%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 7577.43 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

27.13

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Aqua Security Software Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cloudflare Inc., Contrast Security Inc., Copado Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., Entersoft Australia Pty Ltd., Fastly Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Okta Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Progress Software Corp., Qualys Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Synopsys Inc., ThreatModeler Software Inc., and VMware Inc. 

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Information Technology market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global DevSecOps market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Component

  • 6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 12.4 Aqua Security Software Ltd.

  • 12.5 Broadcom Inc.

  • 12.6 Contrast Security Inc.

  • 12.7 Copado Inc.

  • 12.8 Fastly Inc.

  • 12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.10 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.11 Okta Inc.

  • 12.12 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

  • 12.13 Progress Software Corp.

  • 12.14 Qualys Inc.

  • 12.15 Riverbed Technology Inc.

  • 12.16 Synopsys Inc.

  • 12.17 VMware Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

