U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,985.50
    -9.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,767.00
    -46.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,173.50
    -54.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.60
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.72
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.00
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.07
    -0.09 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    -0.26 (-1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1852
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5640
    -0.7080 (-0.52%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,655.45
    -362.38 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.01
    -10.34 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,887.86
    -42.06 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Devyser Diagnostics AB: New more sensitive diagnostics protect transplanted kidney

·4 min read

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

World Kidney Day 2023 

With new more sensitive diagnostics, rejection of a transplanted kidney can be detected earlier, and proper treatment introduced to protect the kidney. Studies show that the level of concentration of donor derived cell free DNA (dd-cfDNA) in blood in the patient may act as an early marker for rejection, following damage to the transplanted kidney. The goal of new more sensitive diagnostics is to increase the survival of the new organ and reduce the need for new transplantation. 

Kidney transplantation is the best treatment for patients with severe chronic kidney disease (CKD). Compared to dialysis, kidney transplantation provides higher patient survival and superior quality of of life. (1) A major problem associated with kidney transplantation is the risk of damage or kidney loss. The most common causes for this are rejection, surgical complications, or other kidney damage by for instance immunosuppressive drugs.(2) The current method to detect rejection after transplantation is to measure the creatinine concentrations in the blood together with the assessment of tissue biopsies from the kidney. But as the creatinine concentration in the blood increases, damage already have occurred, and the treatment options are fewer.

Crossmatching to avoid rejection 

Several methods have been developed to determine the immunological activity of the recipient before a transplant. These are, for example, crossmatching between donor and recipient as well as analysis of antibodies in the patient against tissue surface antigens. Crossmatch is a good example of practical application of precision medicine. Despite many efforts to match patient and kidney before transplantation, to minimize the risk of immunological problems, rejection still may occur.

Goal to improving kidney survival 

Rejection takes place when the recipient's immune system attacks the transplanted kidney. This is most common during the first few weeks but can also occur at any time after transplantation. The rejection is caused by lymphocytes in the recipient's immune system. To avoid permanent damage to the kidney, it is important to quickly diagnose if rejection and what type is occurring, to be able to introduce the best treatment. The goal is to improve the kidney survival and avoid the need for a new transplant or dialysis. Unfortunately, doctors still lack sufficiently sensitive methods for the early detection of kidney injury after transplantation.

Sensitive test measures the concentration of DNA 

Several studies have shown that donor-derived cell-free DNA, (dd-cfDNA), can be detected and measured in urine and blood in the recipient of kidney transplants and appear to be signs of damage to the kidney. (3,4,5) Studies have also shown that the concentrations of DNA increased significantly in connection with acute rejection, often before clinical diagnosis, and returned to normal level after treatment for rejection. (6)

In a study, conducted in collaboration with Devyser, renal transplant patients have been closely followed and an ultra-sensitive test has been used to measure the concentration of dd-cfDNA in blood.The study showed that the increase of dd-cfDNA in the blood took place before the increase in creatinine, caused by acute rejection, by as much as 5-7 days.The conclusion is that new more sensitive diagnostics are an effective tool for early detection of rejection as well as other damage to the kidney. Through frequent measurement of dd-cfDNA after transplantation, rejection can be detected long before the creatinine content in the blood increases. (7)The results were presented at the Scientific Conference American Society of Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics, ASHI, in the US earlier this fall.

References: 

  1. Vathsala, A. (2005) "Preventing renal failure. " Annals of the Academy of Medicine, Singapore 34(1): 36-43.

  2. Vathsala, A. (2005) "Preventing renal failure." Annals of the Academy of Medicine, Singapore 34(1): 36-43.

  3. Bloom RD, Bromberg JS, Poggio ED, et al. Cell-free DNA and active rejection in kidney allografts. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2017; 28:2221–2232.

  4. Sigdel TK, Vitalone MJ, Tran TQ, et al. A rapid non-invasive assay for the detection of renal transplant injury. Transplantation. 2013;96: 97–101.

  5. Bromberg JS, Brennan DC, Poggio E, et al. biological variation of donor-derived cell-free DNA in  renal transplant recipients: clinical implications. J Appl Lab Med. 2017; 2:309–321.

  6. Garcia Moreira, V., B. Prieto Garcia, J.M. Baltar Martin, F. Ortega Suarez, and F.V.Alvarez (2009). "Cell-free DNA as a non-invasive acute rejection marker in renal transplantation." Clinical Chemistry 55 (11): 1958 -1966.

  7. Pettersson Linnea, Carlén Sofia, Vezzi Francesco, Haughey Caitlin, Hedrum Anders, Hauzenberger Dan. Detection and monitoring of dd-cfDNA in patients following kidney transplantation. Devyser AB. Poster presentation, ASHI, Oct 2022.

For more information, please contact: 

Fredrik Alpsten, CEO 
Mail: fredrik.alpsten@devyser.com 
Phone + 46 70 667 31 06

Theis Kipling, CCO 
Mail: theis.kipling@devyser.com 
Phone +46 73 598 07 76

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/devyser-diagnostics-ab-new-more-sensitive-diagnostics-protect-transplanted-kidney-301767721.html

Recommended Stories

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks Are Poised for a Massive Rally, Say Analysts

    For investors, the stock market is always a game of risk and reward, and no segment exemplifies that better than the penny stocks. Defined as stocks trading at a price of less than $5, the pennies bring an ultra-low cost of entry to the table, along with a powerful potential for strong gains. At these low initial prices, even a small incremental increase in share price will quickly translate into a high-percentage gain on the initial investment – and for penny stocks’ fans, gains of 200% or even

  • California drops $54 million contract with Walgreens over abortion-pill access

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday his state will not renew a $54 million contract with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. after the pharmacy chain said it would not sell the abortion drug mifepristone in some states.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Biden Wants to Close Tax Loopholes and Raise Taxes on Rich People to Protect Medicare

    When he was running for president, Joe Biden was very clear that he was not Bernie Sanders - he wasn't a socialist, and he didn't believe the American economy and political system did not need to be completely torn down. … Continue reading → The post Biden Wants to Close Tax Loopholes and Raise Taxes on Rich People to Protect Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for March 2023

    Top healthcare stocks include Theravance Biopharma for best value, Signify Health for fastest growth, and TransMedics Group for most momentum.

  • Muscle is the Cornerstone of Longevity

    Pumping iron, weight-lifting, strength training—call it what you want, but it is key to living longer, according to Dr. Gabrielle Lyon. The post Muscle is the Cornerstone of Longevity appeared first on Worth.

  • Mesoblast's Lead Drug Candidate Goes Under FDA Priority Review For Bone Marrow Transplant Complications In Kids

    Mesoblast Ltd (NASDAQ: MESO) rallied after the FDA agreed to review the company's lead drug candidate, remestemcel-L, on a priority basis, more than two years after first rejecting it. The drug is an investigational therapy that comprises culture-expanded mesenchymal stromal cells derived from the bone marrow of an unrelated donor. The product is under priority review for children suffering from steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD). The FDA said it considered Mesoblast's

  • California to end Walgreens contract after abortion dispute

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday withdrew a $54 million contract with Walgreens after the pharmacy giant indicated it would not sell an abortion pill by mail in some conservative-led states. Newsom on Wednesday ordered state officials to not renew a contract with Walgreens to purchase specialty pharmacy prescription drugs for California's prison health care system, including antiviral and antifungal drugs and medication used for congestive heart failure. Walgreens has gotten about $54 million from the contract, which expires April 30.

  • A 63-year-old woman had a heart attack. Her advice could save your life.

    ‘I ignored the warning signs’: After a heart attack, one woman changed her life. Here's her advice, plus tips for better heart health from a cardiologist.

  • Opko Health shares rise on Merck deal for experimental Epstein-Barr vaccine

    Shares of Opko rose as much as 24%, before paring gains to trade 9.4% higher at $1.16. Merck will take over the clinical and regulatory activities related to the vaccine, as well its commercialization once the drugmaker files a joint application with Opko unit ModeX Therapeutics to test it in humans, the company said. Opko will receive an upfront payment of $50 million and is eligible for milestone payments of up to $872.5 million, plus royalties, on global sales.

  • Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy may put certain people at risk of serious complications, researchers warn. Here’s who could be impacted

    While the drugs are widely reported as safe, they’re generally only studied in patients for up to a year. The greatest risk to Type 2 diabetics using the products may occur about six months later, according to a new report out of China.

  • Walgreens internal memo says it is following the law on abortion pill distribution

    Walgreens faces backlash over misperception of its intent to sell abortion pill in some states.

  • Abbott (ABT) Makes Progress in the TAVI Space With Navitor

    Results from Abbott's (ABT) PORTICO study support Navitor's recent FDA approval to treat patients with severe aortic stenosis who are at high or extreme risk for open-heart surgery.

  • Protagonist (PTGX) Up on Positive Results From FRONTIER Study

    Protagonist (PTGX) gains as the phase II study, conducted by Janssen, achieves its primary goal.

  • FDA: Two more eyedrop brands recalled due to risks

    U.S. health officials are alerting consumers about two more recalls of eyedrops due to contamination risks that could lead to vision problems and serious injury. The announcements follow a recall last month of eyedrops made in India that were linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. One person died and at least five others had permanent vision loss. The Food and Drug Administration posted separate recall notices for certain eyedrops distributed by Pharmedica and Apotex after the companies said they are voluntarily pulling several lots of their products from the market.

  • AstraZeneca (AZN) Enhertu Betters Outcomes in Multi-Tumor Study

    AstraZeneca (AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo' Enhertu met the pre-specified criteria for objective response rate and duration of response in the DESTINY-PanTumor02 phase II study.

  • Lilly's (LLY) Verzenio Gets FDA Nod for Expanded Breast Cancer

    Eli Lilly (LLY) announces FDA approval of label expansion of Verzenio (abemaciclib), in combination with endocrine therapy, for treating HR+, HER2-, node-positive and high-risk early breast cancer.

  • Cardinal Health's (CAH) New Tie-Up to Boost Patient Outcomes

    Cardinal Health's (CAH) latest partnership is expected to improve patients' healthcare journey by offering a more integrated experience that connects all sites of care.

  • Why CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch wore a ‘taking up space’ T-shirt on her first day

    As CVS starts offering primary care services, the CEO talks full-service health care.

  • Why Protagonist Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) announced topline results from its collaboration with Janssen Biotech Inc, a part of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), in the FRONTIER 1 Phase 2b trial of oral Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) antagonist peptide JNJ-2113 in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Data from the 255-patient study showed that JNJ-2113 achieved the study's primary efficacy endpoint, with a statistically significant greater proportion of patients achieving PASI-75 (