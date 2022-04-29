U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery Named One of 2022's Best New Products for the Construction Industry By Concrete Contractor® Magazine

·3 min read
In this article:
  • SWK
    Watchlist

  • Users continue to praise power tools industry's first pouch cell batteries designed for the construction industry as DEWALT POWERSTACK wins its third innovation award

  • DEWALT POWERSTACK™ battery delivers users 50% more power1, is 25% more compact2, 15% lighter4 and has twice the lifespan5

TOWSON, Md., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, one of Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE: SWK) largest power tool brands and a leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced that the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery has won a 2022 Concrete Contractor Top Products Award. Consistent with POWERSTACK's average customer rating of 4.8/5 stars on DEWALT.com, the awards represent the concrete industry's best new products that come highly recommended by users and concrete professionals. Winners are selected based on groundbreaking technological innovation and dependability.

Concrete Contractor&#xae; Magazine named the DEWALT POWERSTACK&#x002122; 20V MAX* Compact Battery one of the construction industry&#x002019;s best new products that come highly recommended by users and concrete professionals.
Concrete Contractor® Magazine named the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery one of the construction industry’s best new products that come highly recommended by users and concrete professionals.

The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ battery was recognized for its design that utilizes flat, pouch battery cells delivering DEWALT's lightest and most powerful compact battery3.

"Since its debut, our customers in the concrete and construction industries continue to applaud DEWALT's trailblazing advancement in battery technology that has the power to significantly impact the jobsite of the future," said Jaime Ramirez, Executive Vice President & President of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery is one example of DEWALT's relentless pursuit to pioneer innovative construction solutions."

The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ Battery is ideal for cutting, drilling and fastening applications, precision and finishing tasks, and when working in overhead spaces and tight areas. The battery is compatible with all DEWALT 20V MAX* tools and chargers in its 20V MAX* system.

To learn more about the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery, please visit: www.dewalt.com/powerstack.

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.
1vs. DCB203 Battery, not in application
2Footprint vs. DCB203 Battery
3vs. DEWALT 20V MAX* Batteries 2Ah or lower; not in application.
4 vs. DCB203 Battery
5Charge cycles vs. DCB203 Battery

About DEWALT

DEWALT is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

DEWALT Media Contact:
Emily Noto
Director, Public Relations
(443) 564-7446
Emily.Noto@sbdinc.com

DEWALT logo. (PRNewsFoto/DEWALT)
DEWALT logo. (PRNewsFoto/DEWALT)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dewalt-powerstack-20v-max-compact-battery-named-one-of-2022s-best-new-products-for-the-construction-industry-by-concrete-contractor-magazine-301536107.html

SOURCE DEWALT

