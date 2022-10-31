DEWALT(R) Powering the Future Survey Sheds Light on Impact of Skilled Labor Gap
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / DEWALT surveyed 1,000 residential and commercial construction professionals about the challenges facing the industry, the demand for skilled labor, and the importance of training and mentorship programs to power up future generations of construction professionals.
The Skilled Labor Gap Is A Barrier to Growing Business
More than half of contractors say finding skilled workers is a significant challenge
48% believe training the next generation of trades professionals is one of the most critical needs for success
More than half (55%) say a lack of skilled workers is one of the biggest barriers to growing their business
Rising to 64% among those with 20 years or more of experience, and 69% among businesses with $10MM plus annual revenue
Business Has Increased Since the Onset of the Pandemic, but With Lasting Challenges
Business has increased but inflation is making it more difficult for contractors to keep up
56% of all contractors surveyed say they have worked longer hours since 2019
40% say longer hours have made their jobs more difficult
Contractors have seen an increase in hours:
68% mechanical
66% plumbing
60% electrical
The importance of mental health and employee wellbeing and properly managing project timelines are the biggest learnings moving forward
Closing the Skilled Labor Gap
9 in 10 say that the skilled labor gap is having at least a minor impact on their work
Nearly half say the lack of awareness of careers in construction or vocational programs or underestimation of how much money can be made in the industry are primary causes of the skilled labor gap
Top Reasons Mentorship Is Important
61% say that mentorship programs provide the latest training to young professionals
58% say that mentorship programs foster the next generation of construction workers
55% say that mentorship programs increases awareness and excitement about construction as a career
49% say that mentorship programs create a professional network
46% say that mentorship programs help build a sense of camaraderie
97% say that mentorship programs are important to prepare the next generation of workers
71% of contractors with extensive experience (20+ years) and 78% of contractors with high business revenue ($10MM or more) find mentorship programs to be extremely important
Powering Up the Jobsite
Seven in ten say that having best-in-class tools and equipment helps them feel prepared to tackle challenges on-site
One-third say innovation in tools and equipment is important to future success
Because of tool advancements:
55% of contractors say they have increased efficiency
51% have increased user control
36% have improved their quality of work
