U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,604.48
    -0.90 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,857.75
    +38.19 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,544.37
    +45.98 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.45
    +58.26 (+2.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    +0.62 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0220 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3654
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1070
    +0.1070 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,895.26
    -53.74 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.11
    +26.60 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces to Our Shareholders A Stock Re-Purchase Up to $2 Million in Value of Shares of its Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTCPINK:DEWY) announced to our shareholders a stock re-purchase up to $2 million in value of shares of its common stock, at a purchase price not greater than $4.70 per share, nor less than $3.44 per share. This offer to re-purchase shares will expire at midnight on November 30, 2021 New York City time.

Questions regarding this offer or requests for any related material, please reach out to our information agent Georgeson LLC at 866-857-2624.

SOURCE: Dewey Electronics Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670580/The-Dewey-Electronics-Corporation-Announces-to-Our-Shareholders-A-Stock-Re-Purchase-Up-to-2-Million-in-Value-of-Shares-of-its-Common-Stock

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock dipped after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its third-quarter results on Oct. 28. Its total revenue rose 15% year over year to $110.8 billion, but missed analysts' estimates by $850 million.

  • Lucid Stock Almost as Valuable as Ford? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Sell’

    It’s not unusual for stocks to exhibit an apparent disconnect between share price and real-world performance, especially since 2021’s rise of the meme stock. While this appears a relatively new trend, you could argue Tesla - for all its increasing real-world success - is the original meme stock. King meme or not, Tesla’s status as the world’s most successful EV company is currently not up for discussion. However, Tesla needs to watch out. Lucid Group (LCID) is currently staking a claim to give i

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. My best call last week was for Digital World Acquisition to take a hit after soaring the week before. The special purpose acquisition company -- SPAC for short -- took off after partnering with Trump Media & Technology Group for the launch of the Truth Social platform.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Was The Smart Money Right About CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

    When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and a reliable yield. Top-tier dividend stocks aren't sought after because they pay out the most. Here's why Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for at least three years.

  • From Ethereum to Shiba Inu: Top cryptos in five charts

    Cryptocurrencies are rising on Monday with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at $62,138 and $4,317 respectively.

  • This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all. ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees at Least 30% Upside Potential

    We blame weather forecasters when they can’t predict a sunny day or a storm, but think of the data set they have to parse, and the conflicting winds and calms that come ahead of late-summer storm. Today’s market environment would baffle the best meteorologist. Stocks are at all-time record levels, while Congress is locked in battle with itself, unable to pass a coherent spending package. The President’s preferred spending bill would run up Federal outlays into the trillions of dollars, boosting

  • My 3 Stock Market Predictions for November

    Several factors unique to this time in our economy will create winners and losers in the stock market this month.

  • Tiny U.S. Biotech Jumps 930% as It Picks Up Retail Attention

    (Bloomberg) -- A little known biotech company, ABVC BioPharma Inc., soared in U.S. premarket trading amid increasing chatter on trading social network StockTwits.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Fremont, California-based firm’s shares jumped as mu

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Roku, Inc. (ROKU)?

    Is Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. […]

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    The 1940s produced compound annual returns of 10.2% annually, including dividends, while the 2010s generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. For investors who want the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are stocks you can buy today if you want to double your money, and you won't have to wait a decade for it to happen.

  • CrowdStrike Stock Is Falling as Analyst Warns of More Competition

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell cut his rating on the stock to Neutral from Buy, saying the company's rate of growth will likely slow down.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) began fiscal 2022 by beating earnings and revenue estimates. This sent its stock higher the following trading day, and Microsoft stock now sells at record highs, achieving a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion. This leaves Microsoft and Apple battling one another to claim the world's largest market cap.

  • Better Chinese Tech Stock: DiDi Global or Meituan

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) and Meituan (OTC: MPNG.Y) have both been hammered by China's crackdown on its top tech companies over the past year. DiDi, which owns China's largest ride-hailing platform, went public in June at $14 per share. DiDi's existing users and drivers can still access its services, but the lack of clarity regarding its future growth has reduced its stock price to about $8.