Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT) has announced that the dividend on 15th of August will be increased to £0.0475, which will be 5.6% higher than last year's payment of £0.045 which covered the same period. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.4% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Dewhurst Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 5.1% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dewhurst Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.0702 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.148. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.7% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

We Could See Dewhurst Group's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Dewhurst Group has grown earnings per share at 5.1% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Dewhurst Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Dewhurst Group's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Dewhurst Group that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here