Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 26th of February to £0.11. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Dewhurst Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, Dewhurst Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 9.8% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dewhurst Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.0702 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.158. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.4% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Dewhurst Group has grown earnings per share at 9.8% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Dewhurst Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Dewhurst Group's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Dewhurst Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

