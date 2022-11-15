U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

Dewmar International Announces the Public Availability of its Disclosure Document and its Financial Statement for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dewmar International BMC Inc. announced today that its complete disclosure statements and financial reports for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 are available for download on its website. The file is not password protected and anyone can view the disclosure statements and financial statements by simply clicking on the download button. To view the complete reports, simply visit https://dewmarinternational.com and click on Financials on the top navigation row or click on the following link:


https://dewmarinternational.com/financials

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Donald Hunter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dewmar, commented, “We are announcing this required information to be deemed to be providing current information pursuant to the SEC’s deadline. As soon as we receive the necessary login information to OTCIQ from OTC Markets, we will upload these documents to the OTC Markets platform.”

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is focused on new product development, manufacturing and brand management. Established in 2003, one of Dewmar’s primary business strategies going forward is to market and license the Kush Cakes brand.

Contact:

Donald Hunter CEO

Email: don@dewmarinternational.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the potential benefits of the cannabis plant, the commercialization of the cannabis plant, annual retail value of hemp products sold in the U.S., growth of industrial hemp product industry, potential uses of cannabinoids for treatment of various illnesses and diseases, product development and business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in anyforward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report and for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with OTCMarkets.com


