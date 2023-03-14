U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,919.29
    +63.53 (+1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,155.40
    +336.26 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,428.15
    +239.31 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.89
    +32.59 (+1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.48
    -3.32 (-4.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.30
    -8.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.79
    -0.13 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    +0.1230 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2156
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2070
    +1.0090 (+0.76%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,547.54
    +313.57 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.75
    +2.73 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.11
    +88.48 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

Dewmar International Announces the Public Availability of Its Disclosure Document and Its Financial Statement for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Dewmar International BMC, Inc.
·3 min read
Dewmar International BMC, Inc.
Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Dewmar International BMC, Inc. announced today that its complete disclosure statements and financial reports for the year ended December 31, 2022 is available for download on its website. The file is not password protected and anyone can view the disclosure statements and financial statements by simply clicking on the download button. To view the complete reports, simply visit https://dewmarinternational.com and click on Financials on the top navigation row or click on the following link.

https://dewmarinternational.com/financials

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Donald Hunter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dewmar, commented, “We are announcing this required information to be deemed to be providing current information pursuant to the SEC’s deadline. As soon as we receive the necessary login information to OTCIQ from OTC Markets, we will upload these documents to the OTC Markets platform.”

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is focused on new product development, manufacturing and brand management. Established in 2003, one of Dewmar’s primary business strategies going forward is to market and license the Kush Cakes brand.

Subscribe to our Company Newsletter on the bottom right of our homepage on our website to receive updates as well.

Contact:
Donald Hunter CEO
Email: don@dewmarinternational.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the potential benefits of the cannabis plant, the commercialization of the cannabis plant, annual retail value of hemp products sold in the U.S., growth of industrial hemp product industry, potential uses of cannabinoids for treatment of various illnesses and diseases, product development and business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report and for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with OTCMarkets.com



Recommended Stories

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses — as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there were plenty of other banks with high levels of unrealized securities losses as of Dec. 31.

  • Charles Schwab’s fortune battered by SVB collapse, with his wealth plunging more than any other American billionaire’s in 2023

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank has had a widespread impact.

  • Moody’s Puts First Republic, Five US Banks on Downgrade Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service placed First Republic Bank and five other US lenders on review for downgrade, the latest sign of concern over the health of regional financial firms following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Marke

  • SVB: Moody's Delivers Bad News to First Republic and 5 Other Banks

    The credit-rating company plans to downgrade the ratings of U.S. regional banks after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

  • Investor who called Lehman collapse predicts the next big US bank failure

    Robert Kiyosaki, who originally forecasted the Lehman 2008 crisis, predicts the next bank to collapse in the Silicon Valley Bank contagion will be Credit Suisse.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think CVS Health (CVS) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for CVS Health (CVS) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last 20 Years

    If a time machine could take you back to the start of the 2000s — without the desire to open up a crypto wallet — what’s the No. 1 investment you would make? Maybe Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has sold 1.3 billion iPhones since 2007 and reported a $19.4 billion profit last quarter? Or Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which went from selling just 937 cars in 2009 to over 300,000 last year? Some savvy income investors might consider Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). The tobacco giant, formerly Phillip M

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Bank of America Has Biggest Losses in Bond Portfolio Among Peers

    The bank was sitting on an unreallized loss of nearly $109 billion in a large bond portfolio at the end of 2022

  • 3M stock turns lower, closes at 10-year low ahead of investor event

    3M's stock has pulled a sharp intraday U-turn to trade lower for a fourth straight session, to close Tuesday at a decade low a day before an investor event.

  • Warren urges Powell to recuse from SVB probe, demands answers of ex-bank CEO

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday called on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to recuse himself from an internal review of recent bank failures, saying his actions "directly contributed" to them. In a separate letter, Warren pressed ex-Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker for details on the bank's lobbying in favor of a 2018 law that eased regulations for large regional banks, which she and others have pointed to as contributing to the bank's Friday collapse. The Federal Reserve said on Monday it is reviewing its oversight of the bank in the wake of its abrupt failure Friday.

  • Let's Unlock KeyCorp's Plunge to See If It Opens the Door to Opportunity

    Bank holding company KeyCorp seemed to be in the eye of the recent turmoil in the banking sector as the share price of the regional bank name has quickly cut in half in a few weeks. Trading volume was huge. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made a new low for the move down and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has moved below the zero line for an outright sell signal.

  • Tyson Foods to shut two US chicken plants with nearly 1,700 workers

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday. The closures show the biggest U.S. meat company by sales is still trying to figure out how to improve its chicken business that has struggled for years. Tyson will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.

  • ‘High liquidity is key’: These 2 big bank stocks have enough liquidity to more than cover severe funding outflows, says JPMorgan

    In the wake of last week’s bank collapse – the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, and the related collapses of the crypto-centered Silvergate and Signature banks – there’s been a swirl of discussion around fractional reserves and liquidity coverage ratios (LCRs). And rightly so, because at bottom, these banks collapsed due to a lack of liquid assets. In sort, these banks did not have enough liquidity to cover severe funding outflows. The affected banks, especially SVB, were hit by a run – that is, dep

  • AMC Secures Shareholder Approval to Sell More Stock

    The movie-theater chain won shareholders’ backing to sell new common stock, a financial lifeline for the company as it continues to lose money because of low cinema attendance.

  • AMC shareholders approve ‘APE’ conversion in ‘landslide victory’ but stock tumbles

    Shareholders of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. voted overwhelmingly in support of the company’s proposal to convert AMC Preferred Equity units into shares of common stock Tuesday. AMC’s (AMC) stock, which was repeatedly halted for volatility Monday, fell 13.8%. In January, AMC announced the special meeting of shareholders to increase the number of AMC-authorized shares from just over 524 million to 550 million and to authorize a 1-for-10 reverse split of the company’s common stock, converting APEs into shares common stock.