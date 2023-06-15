DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) shareholder returns have been incredible, earning 410% in 5 years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) share price is up a whopping 410% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 12% over the last quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 11% in the last three months.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for DexCom investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, DexCom became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the DexCom share price is up 26% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 23% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 8% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 168.39, the market remains optimistic.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that DexCom shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 87% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 38%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. If you would like to research DexCom in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

