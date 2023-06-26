DexCom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) disclosed the 2025 financial targets revision at its investor day last week.

The company raised the outlook for revenue to $4.6 billion - $5.1 billion (from $4.0 billion - $4.5 billion), adjusted operating profit margin to 21% (from 20%), and adjusted EBITDA margin to 31% (from 30%) for 2025.

On the other hand, the company reiterated 2025 guidance for an adjusted gross margin of 65%.

"Dexcom continues to execute on our vision to drive better health outcomes throughout the world through our innovative sensing technology. Our growth opportunity is truly unique and we are pleased to be in a position to raise our 2025 financial targets as we grow our global customer base with an efficient and sustainable business model." said Kevin Sayer, Chairman, president, and CEO.

The company also disclosed a new product launch to market in the U.S. in 2024 for diabetic people who don't use insulin (about 70% of Americans living with diabetes).

In April, the company raised its 2023 financial guidance following strong Q1 FY23 financial results. Dexcom projects FY23 sales of $3.4-$3.515 billion, up from the previous guidance of $3.35 billion-$3.49 billion compared to the consensus of $3.47 billion.

It posted Q1 sales of $741.50 million, up 18% Y/Y (19% organic basis), beating the consensus of $720.74 million and adjusted EPS of $0.17 (up from $0.08 a year ago), beating the consensus of $0.15.

Price Action: DXCM shares are trading lower by 0.28% at $126.40 premarket on the last check Monday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article DexCom Revises 2025 Outlook, Announces New Product For Diabetics originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.