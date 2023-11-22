DexCom's (NASDAQ:DXCM) 29% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) share price has soared 252% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. And in the last month, the share price has gained 27%. We note that DexCom reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report.

Since it's been a strong week for DexCom shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Check out our latest analysis for DexCom

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, DexCom managed to grow its earnings per share at 51% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 29% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 111.67.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that DexCom has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 16% in the last year, DexCom shareholders lost 1.8%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 29%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. If you would like to research DexCom in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Story continues

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.