DexCom's (NASDAQ:DXCM) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on DexCom is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$506m ÷ (US$6.6b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, DexCom has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.3% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DexCom compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for DexCom.

So How Is DexCom's ROCE Trending?

DexCom has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 10% on its capital. In addition to that, DexCom is employing 434% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On DexCom's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that DexCom's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a staggering 323% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

