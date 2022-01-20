U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.00
    +18.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,049.00
    +139.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,114.00
    +80.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.50
    +8.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.97
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.20
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1356
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    -0.0380 (-2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +1.06 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0016 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3760
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,928.30
    +199.28 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.28
    +0.53 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,779.71
    +312.48 (+1.14%)
     

DexioProtocol Makes CMC’s Crypto Weekly Reports DexiHunter Beta Release EOM Jan

Dexioprotocol, LLC
·4 min read

DexioProtocol made the mainstream this week announcing DexiHunter's Beta Release EOM January in Crypto Marketing Companies (CMC), Crypto Weekly Magazine. The article appeared in Volume 9 of the go-to source of the crypto revolution where Metaverse giants proclaim the progress of their incoming projects.

New Albany, United States, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Making waves and raising eyeballs, DexioProtocol is making headlines as an ecosystem quietly disrupting the crypto arena worldwide with the incoming announcement in CMC’s Crypto Weekly of the beta release of the DexiHunter whitelisted version utilizing top influencers and promoters at the end of January. DexioProtocol is a primary player, and Crypto Weekly is one of the largest subscribed to weekly periodicals of the Internet’s cryptosphere. The online weekly crypto magazine will soon be printed in the United States and Great Britain and made available at major retailers such as Barnes and Noble, Walmart, and many others. There were progress reports on the other primary projects of the DexioProtocol ecosystem, which are all covered in the following paragraphs.

To learn more, visit:

Website: https://dexioprotocol.com

For Questions:

Go to the Telegram Community Chatroom: https://t.me/dexiochat

More about the DexiHunter Upgrade Reported in Crypto weekly

Greg Gould Chief Operations officer of Dexio Protocol described the Dexi Hunter upgrade to Crypto Weekly. “Consider going into the Dexi Hunter app and being directed to a local coffee shop or bakery bounty. Businesses can attract customers by distributing coupons as bounties within the Dexiverse. Imagine a new NFT artist looking for a unique way to advertise among all the options available? Artists can drop NFTs around the Dexiverse for consumers to collect, introducing themselves to an entirely new group of consumers they may never have been exposed to otherwise. The vision of DexioProtocol, “a world in which blockchain technology is mainstream and infinitely more people are connected by it.” DexioProtocol is committed to this vision, and Dexi Hunter embodies it perfectly. With Dexi Hunter, Blockchain is brought to the masses through an app that drives consumers to search for it, introduces businesses to alternative advertising in a medium outside of their expertise, and encourages greater adoption and education around the technology. DixiHunter is like a greatly upgraded Pokémon Go which was launched in 2016 with a lot of hype and enthusiasm. The community is most enthusiastic about Dexi Hunter, an augmented reality bounty hunting game where players enter the Dexiverse and collect tokens, NFTs, game coins, QR codes… there is no end to the possibilities. Think of Dexi Hunter as Pokemon Go for crypto, but on a whole new level of technological sophistication.” The Dexio Hunter app, now being released at the end of January in whitelisted beta, will open to select cities for additional testing in Q1 of 2022 and will be fully available in Q2 of 2022.

In addition to the Dexi Hunter upgrade Greg added a but more about the other upgrades occurring alongside Dexio Hunter in the Dexio Protocol ecosystem. “DexiKnights is the first of DexioProtocols’s play-to-earn games currently in open beta. Full mechanics and player versus player technology are also being added to DexiKnights very soon.” Greg added this about the upcoming transition, “Knights was released as a beta, and hence, much of the P2E (play to earn) and PVP (player versus player) mechanics were held back. We wanted to get it out and let people play it. So we are using upgradable NFTs, and now we will be adding loot drops and other ways to earn. Additionally, we added many in-game items for people to pick up and purchase. Some of those things will be non-blockchain-based items, and others will be NFTs. So the current version is about to be upgraded to make it fully P2E.”

Greg continued, “So the implementation of PVP will perhaps be in early February. Once the other parts are added, this will allow players to combat against one another in arenas and win pots set up as an aspect of entering the “tournaments”. There is a lot more to that. But that’s a general idea. It is DexioProtocols’ private network. It is a proof of authority network, and currently, tons of tests are being run on it. Once it does what is wanted, there will be a month of testing to attempt to break it, hack it, slow it down, make it do weird stuff. Those things will be addressed on the test net before launch. Once the test net is launched, we will begin migrating Dexi and Dexigas (DXG, the gas token for the project for in-game transactions) over to the network, it’s hard to explain here, but Dexi will be the native token of the network like ETH on Ethereum. So it won’t have a “contract address” per se, but you get the idea. The NFTs will also be migrated onto an entirely new NFT platform. We will launch new tokens (paired with Dexi) on the Smart Dexio Network (SDN) for new projects, businesses we partner with, and more. There will be shared liquidity pools there as well.” “Super duper cool stuff” added Greg.

Authored By: Robert Stone

@Shake_the_web on Twitter

Website: https://Dexioprotocol.com

CONTACT: Name: Greg Gould Organization: Dexioprotocol, LLC Address: Dexioprotocol, LLC 6044 Phar Lap Dr. , New Albany, Ohio 43054, United States Phone: +1-614-209-0551


Recommended Stories

  • The 2 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Two companies I believe are great investment choices are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Unity Software (NYSE: U). Both are helping artists and designers create the metaverse with visualization tools. The metaverse is solely online and must be powered with computer hardware.

  • Five Reasons Microsoft Is Making Activision Blizzard Its Biggest Deal Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is buying Activision Blizzard Inc. in a $68.7 billion all-cash acquisition, uniting two of the biggest forces in video games. It’s the software maker’s biggest deal ever, almost three times as large as the 2016 purchase of LinkedIn. Here are five key reasons why it happened.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Othe

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Software Growth Stocks Under Pressure

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Google is discontinuing its legacy free G Suite tier on July 1st

    Google told Workspace administrators it won’t offer G Suite legacy free edition as of July 1st, 2022.

  • Block's Cash App adopts Lightning Network for free bitcoin payments

    Late last year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stepped down from his position in order to give his full attention to his other company, Square (now called Block), which had become increasingly invested in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency -- just like Dorsey himself. Now we're starting to see the results of Block's embrace of crypto, as this morning Cash App announced it's integrated with the Lightning Network, allowing its U.S. users to send bitcoin for free to anyone worldwide. The feature had been slowly rolling out to Cash App customers before today, but Cash App had not yet made a formal announcement.

  • Revolut Becomes Latest App-Based Broker Courting U.S. Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Revolut Securities Inc. is launching a U.S. trading platform, the latest app-based broker to court a generation of younger investors.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a DayStocks Rise as Nasdaq Pulls Back From Correction: Markets Wrap

  • 7 Companies Owned by Microsoft

    LinkedIn, Skype, Mojang, GitHub, aQuantive, and ZeniMax are major companies owned by Microsoft. Its acquisition of Nuance Communications is pending.

  • South Korean dating apps limit mask-wearing user photos amid complaints of ‘mask fraud’

    Dating apps in South Korea are enforcing stricter measures against mask-wearing in profile images as more users complain about mask fraud, known as “magikkun.” “Magikkun” – a term that combines the English word “mask” and“sagikkun,” the Korean word for “fraud” – has become the latest buzzword in the world of South Korean online dating, reported The Korea Herald. One female user said she now mostly swipes left on mask-wearing dating profiles.

  • Nigerian restaurant management platform Orda gets $1.1M, wants to be the Toast of Africa

    The market, dominated by incumbents like Toast and upcoming players such as MarginEdge and Brazil’s Zak, has its value pegged at over $70 billion globally and is expected to reach $116 billion in the next four years. As with most technologies, Africa is playing catch up in this food-tech segment. One such startup is Nigeria’s Orda, formerly known as StarKitchens.

  • Here's How Cadence Is Set To Gain Despite Competition From Tesla, Apple

    Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is betting on growth from automakers and other chip users strapped by the global supply crisis, Reuters reports. Cadence is a microchip design software maker. The chipmakers face mounting competition from chips made by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). The report added that Cadence and rivals Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) and Siemens EDA are at the center of a microchip industry shift. Cloud computing providers, software makers, and ot

  • Opera launches a dedicated crypto browser

    Opera has launched its Web3 "Crypto Browser" into beta with features like a built-in crypto wallet and more.

  • China's mandatory Olympics app raises privacy and censorship concerns, watchdog group warns

    An app that China is using to track attendees at the Beijing Olympics next month has raised concerns from a cybersecurity watchdog about “a simple but devastating flaw” that they say poses privacy concerns.

  • Open source developers, who work for free, are discovering they have power

    Most people don’t realize it, but many of the devices and apps you use every day are built on top of open source software, maintained by one or two developers that aren’t paid for their time, who patch bugs and improve their code to give back to the community or as a passion project. The library is used in practically every modern connected device, from the iPhone to cars, smart fridges and TVs — and yet it’s essentially been maintained by a single developer, Daniel Steinberg, for free for almost three decades. Despite many open source projects being included in for-profit software and devices, generally without compensation outside of a simple acknowledgment, the system mostly works reliably.

  • Sweden scraps demand for negative COVID test to enter country

    Travelers to Sweden will no longer be required to show a negative COVID test before entering the country, the government said on Tuesday. Sweden introduced rules for a recent negative COVID test on Dec. 28 last year in a bid to slow the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant. Since then, Sweden has repeatedly set new daily case records with Omicron now the totally dominant variant.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Resume Slide, Why ADA Could Rally Again

    Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $42,000, ether price is struggling to stay above $3,000, and ADA is trading in a bullish zone above $1.40.

  • Google Play Games are available on Windows in a three-country beta

    Google Play Games are now available on Windows, but only as part of a three-country beta.

  • Transplant Connect to Expand Human Biologics Management Software with Investment from InVita Healthcare Technologies

    Transplant Connect, the world's leading software provider for the donation and transplantation field, is pleased to announce an investment from InVita Healthcare Technologies. InVita provides leading chain of custody software for complex medical environments including blood, plasma, tissue, implant, and forensic DNA. This strategic investment will help accelerate the continued expansion of Transplant Connect's iTransplant℠ clinical information, communications, analytics and logistics platform an

  • Appcues nabs $32.1M for analytics and no-code tools to fix user onboarding

    User onboarding has been a longstanding and persistent challenge in the world of apps. Developers grapple with design and technical constraints; publishers and users might have different priorities when it comes to engaging with a service; the content of those services is changing all the time; and perhaps most of all, people are all different and so their experiences with an app will be, too. Appcues -- one of the startups building technology both to identify onboarding issues and then provide low-code, non-technical solutions to fix them quickly -- is today announcing a $32.1 million Series B round.

  • China's mandatory app for Olympians and attendees has security flaws, study finds

    The mandatory app athletes and attendees of the Beijing Winter Olympics will use to report their health and travel data contains an encryption flaw that could expose their passport details, demographic information and medical and travel information, according to a study by Citizen Lab.Why it matters: The security defect could imperil data security for those taking part in this year's Winter Games, which are set to begin on Feb. 4. Censorship mechanisms embedded in the app also raise concerns abo

  • Microsoft’s Activision Buy Highlights Push Toward Mobile, Metaverse

    Shares in companies such as Electronic Arts and Ubisoft rose following the disclosure of the planned deal, as investors placed bets on the rapidly consolidating videogame industry.