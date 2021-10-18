U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,484.68
    +13.31 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,242.15
    -52.61 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,014.02
    +116.68 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.84
    +1.18 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.48
    +0.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.30
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2740
    +0.5970 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,356.80
    +618.90 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,430.26
    -21.38 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

DexKo Global Acquires National Trailer Parts Warehouse, Ltd.

·3 min read

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- DexKo Global Inc., the global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies, and related components, announces today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Dexter Axle Company ("Dexter") has acquired National Trailer Parts Warehouse, Ltd. ("National Trailer Parts") located in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada.

DexKo is a leading global manufacturer of highly-engineered running gear. (PRNewsfoto/DexKo Global Inc.)
DexKo is a leading global manufacturer of highly-engineered running gear. (PRNewsfoto/DexKo Global Inc.)

National Trailer Parts supports manufacturers, dealers, and service centers in Western Canada offering the top brand trailer components in the industry. Employing over 20 people, National Trailer Parts services customers directly from their warehouse in Swift Current with their own fleet of trucks focusing on offering a wide selection of top brand trailer components with a knowledgeable, professional staff.

Dexter, headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, employs over 3,800 people in the U.S. and Canada and operates 17 manufacturing facilities and 32 distribution locations. Founded in 1960, Dexter has earned a reputation as a trusted brand serving the utility trailer, recreational vehicle, marine, heavy duty, agricultural, and specialty equipment manufacturers and distribution partners.

"We see great value in adding National Trailer Parts to the Dexter business, extending our quality products and exceptional customer service in western Canada, furthering our customer relationships," said Fred Bentley, CEO of DexKo Global.

Adam Dexter, President and CEO of Dexter added: "The valued employees and loyal customers will fit nicely within Dexter's distribution group and we look forward to joining our two companies together. National Trailer Parts fills a void in our coverage of Western Canada and will allow us to more effectively service that customer base."

Keith Brown, managing partner of National Trailer Parts Warehouse, says: "Since 1992, we have been distributing trailer parts and components to our customers in Western Canada. Through that long period of time, we have enjoyed loyal support from our customers, extraordinary effort from our employees and reliable, timely supplies from our vendors. These three factors, in combination, are the success ingredients that define what we do and who we are."

"My shareholder partner, Ernie Giddens, and I are happy that Dexter is the buyer of our Company," continues Brown. "We are confident that Dexter will continue with the service based, timely and comprehensive delivery traditions long established by National Trailer Parts."

Please send inquiries to:


2900 Industrial Parkway East

Stacey K. Miller, Director of Marketing

Elkhart, Indiana 46515

smiller@dexteraxle.com

Phone: 574.295.7888

Phone: 574.296.7228

Fax: 574.296.7368


DexKo Global Inc. is the world's leading supplier of advanced chassis technology, chassis assemblies and related components with more than 130 years of experience in trailer and caravan components. DexKo Global was founded at the end of 2015 through the combination of Dexter and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. With its headquarters in Novi, Michigan, the company employs more than 7,000 associates with 52 production facilities and 49 distribution centers. DexKo Global Inc. has a turnover of more than US$ 2.2 billion. For more information, please go to www.dexko.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dexko-global-acquires-national-trailer-parts-warehouse-ltd-301402501.html

SOURCE DexKo Global Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/18/c9862.html

Recommended Stories

  • 'Hours of my life I'm never going to get back': As offices reopen, workers resist bringing back the commute

    Workers say one of the biggest perks of working from home is skipping the commute and getting hours of their lives back.

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,0000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • Foxconn bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that he hoped electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

  • Oil Prices Hit Multiyear Highs. The Industry Isn’t Reacting as History Expects

    Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • How to Quit Your Job and Get a Better One, From Those Who Have Been There

    Professionals who took a career break and made it to the other side with new, better jobs offer some advice.

  • U.S. Factory Output Falls in Fresh Supply-Chain Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September, in part reflecting a sharp pullback in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as well as broader backlogged supply chains and materials shortages.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular T

  • Albertsons beats Q2 earnings estimates, raises guidance

    Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons CEO, discusses the company's upbeat earnings and strong outlook despite ongoing supply chain challenges.

  • Apple’s iPhone Partner Foxconn Unveils First Electric Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group unveiled its first electric vehicles, a milestone that could boost the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer’s credentials as a serious bidder for Apple Inc.’s secretive automotive project.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than Ever

  • American Express commits to a future of hybrid work

    American Express commits to a future of hybrid work at the pandemic looks to round the corner.

  • Crude Oil Pares Gains After Hitting Multiyear Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased off of multiyear highs with U.S. industrial data showing signs of weakness while traders assess an ongoing natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New Y

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Want to invest in tech, but not a trillion-dollar mega-cap? Consider this motley trio of top tech stocks instead.

  • The Indian government is testing blockchain technology to streamline its logistics industry

    The Indian government has warmed up to the use of blockchain technology to streamline operations and services. On Oct. 15, the central board of indirect taxes and customs under the country’s finance ministry launched a pilot electronic cargo tracking system (ECTS) project based on blockchain technology. The test run is being carried out at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) of the Tughlakabad Import Commissionerate, which accounts for about 20% of the total tax revenues under Delhi Customs.

  • Toyota, Stellantis to Build EV-Battery Factories in the U.S.

    The auto makers are investing billions of dollars in U.S. battery factories as part of a push to sell more electric vehicles.

  • JD Logistics Goes Plane Shopping to Tap Air Freight Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Logistics Inc. is planning to set up its own fleet of planes as the Chinese firm eyes a greater slice of a cross-border cargo market engulfed by global supply chain snarls.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Con

  • Behind the Energy Crisis: Fossil Fuel Investment Drops, and Renewables Aren’t Ready

    The transition to cleaner energy sources isn’t far enough along to meet a surge in demand, forcing countries to rely on fossil fuels.

  • Early Freeze Across China Adds to the Nation’s Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Plunging temperatures across parts of China have sparked an early start to the winter heating season, likely lifting power demand and intensifying the nation’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Ma

  • Chip shortages, Hurricane Ida weigh on U.S. factory output; demand remains strong

    Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors depressed motor vehicle output, further evidence that supply constraints were hampering economic growth. Manufacturing production last month was also weighed down by the lingering effects of Hurricane Ida, which also severely disrupted output at mines. "While the hurricane disruption and weather effects will fade, labor and product shortages are still worsening, which will continue to weigh on manufacturing output over the coming months and quarters," said Michael Pearce, a senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics in New York.

  • Brent oil retreats after briefly topping $85 as WTI crude pares gains

    Oil futures take a split path on Monday, with the global benchmark turning lower and the U.S. benchmark paring early gains after both touched multiyear highs on concerns over tight supplies.

  • Enjoy Technology pops in public debut

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi is joined by Ron Johnson, Enjoy Technology CEO as the company goes public.