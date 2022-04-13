U.S. markets closed

DEXTER, a Subsidiary of DexKo Global, Acquires Business of Premium Supply

·3 min read

NOVI, Mich., April 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- DexKo Global Inc., the global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies, and related components, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, DEXTER Axle Company LLC ("DEXTER"), has acquired the business and assets of Premium Supply Ltd. ("Premium" or the "Company") located in Greenville, TX. DEXTER, headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, employs over 3,800 people in the U.S. and Canada and operates 18 manufacturing facilities and over 30 company-owned distribution locations. Founded in 1960, Dexter has built a reputation as a trusted brand serving utility trailer, recreational vehicle, marine, heavy-duty, agricultural, specialty equipment manufacturers and distribution partners.

DexKo is a leading global manufacturer of highly-engineered running gear. (PRNewsfoto/DexKo Global Inc.)
DexKo is a leading global manufacturer of highly-engineered running gear. (PRNewsfoto/DexKo Global Inc.)

For over 25 years, Premium Supply has specialized in custom trailer hoists, hydraulic kits, pumps, controls, and accessories. The Company has distributed these quality products and kits to the tilt, dump, and utility trailer markets from a warehousing and kitting facility in Greenville, TX.

"Over the past six decades, DEXTER has developed the most diverse product offering in the industry," states Adam Dexter, President and CEO of DEXTER. "The Premium Supply business is a natural fit with the DEXTER organization. Their industry and product knowledge will enable our companies to better serve the marketplace."

"Together, we will drive exciting industry developments and offer a full range of towing solutions for our dump and tilt customers," adds Fred Bentley, CEO of DexKo Global. "Premium Supply customers should expect to see substantial benefits from DEXTER's extensive national footprint for servicing large and small OEMs, dealers and service centers in the dump trailer market. Additionally, our combined supply chain expertise will enhance our ability to service customers with just-in-time delivery."

"This partnership is a great cultural fit, aligning resources to further our goal of providing the best service and customer experience in the industry," Mark Huddleston, President of Premium Supply.

"I'm very excited to work with DEXTER and help bring hydraulics to their portfolio. With our knowledge of the hydraulic side of the industry and DEXTER's resources and customer relationships, this seems like a natural fit," adds Jeff Murphy, Shareholder of Premium Supply.

Please send inquiries to:
2900 Industrial Parkway East Stacey K. Miller, Director of Marketing
Elkhart, Indiana 46515 smiller@dexteraxle.com
Phone: 574.295.7888 Phone: 574.296.7228
Fax: 574.296.7368

DexKo Global Inc. is the world's leading supplier of advanced chassis technology, chassis assemblies and related components with more than 130 years of experience in trailer and caravan components. DexKo Global was founded at the end of 2015 through the combination of DEXTER and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. With its headquarters in Novi, Michigan, the company employs more than 7,000 associates with 52 production facilities and 49 distribution centers. For more information, please go to www.dexko.com

Dexter (PRNewsfoto/DexKo Global Inc.)
Dexter (PRNewsfoto/DexKo Global Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dexter-a-subsidiary-of-dexko-global-acquires-business-of-premium-supply-301525371.html

SOURCE DexKo Global Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/13/c1970.html

