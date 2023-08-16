U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,456.50
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,023.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,124.00
    +17.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,905.70
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.96
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.70
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2210
    +0.0370 (+0.88%)
     

  • Vix

    16.46
    +1.64 (+11.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2700
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4760
    -0.0890 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,209.49
    -147.40 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    629.61
    -4.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.64
    -117.51 (-1.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,862.56
    -376.33 (-1.17%)
     
YF CHARTBOOK:

50 charts explaining markets and the economy right now

Dexus swings to first loss in 14 years as higher rates crunch property values

Nausheen Thusoo and Lewis Jackson
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Sydney office buildings and commercial real estate appear behind Sydney waterfront properties in the suburb of Birchgrove

By Nausheen Thusoo and Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's Dexus on Wednesday swung to its first net loss since 2009 as higher interest rates wiped nearly A$1.2 billion ($773.16 million) off the value of its property portfolio, in a fresh blow for the troubled real estate sector.

The property industry globally, and office building owners in particular, are struggling as home working and e-commerce lead tenants to reconsider floor space just as higher interest rates reduce building values and raise debt servicing costs.

Dexus, one of Australia's largest office landlords, delivered a net loss of A$752.7 million for the year ended June 30, down from a A$1.62 billion profit a year earlier.

The loss was driven by a A$1.18 billion valuation downgrade across its A$17.4 billion property portfolio, predominantly in the office sector, where values fell by 8.8%.

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), which excludes valuation changes and one-off charges, were A$555 million, down 3% from a year earlier.

Shares fell 4% at the open before rallying slightly to be down 2.8% after the first half hour.

"Operating in an uncertain economic environment remains challenging," Dexus CEO Darren Steinberg said in a statement. "In this environment we have continued to diversify our capital sources, and grow and diversify our funds management business, while we re-weight the Dexus portfolio."

Occupancy across Dexus' portfolio of 62 office properties was 95.9%. Roughly a third of tenancy renewals last financial year added floor space, versus 9% of those contracting, the company said.

Dexus continued to raise equity over the past financial year, reporting A$1.6 billion in third-party equity commitments and an oversubscribed new airport investment vehicle.

The company secured A$2.6 billion in new financing, including a A$500 million exchangeable note issue. Pro-forma gearing was 27.9%, below its 30% to 40% target range.

"Dexus has operationally outperformed the market from their higher quality portfolio, however investors will remain cautious of global office fundamentals," Citi analysts said in a note.

Dexus forecast a slightly lower AFFO in fiscal 2024, driven by a fall in trading profits.

($1 = 1.5521 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru and Lewis Jackson in Sydney; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Jamie Freed)