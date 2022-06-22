U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,748.50
    -19.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,376.00
    -149.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,516.00
    -61.25 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,684.60
    -8.80 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.50
    -8.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.27 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0506
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -0.84 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1640
    -0.4930 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,640.65
    +97.84 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.42
    +0.35 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,315.61
    +69.30 (+0.26%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

DFC grants an up to 200 million USD loan to Vietnam's SeABank

·2 min read

HANOI, Vietnam, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has announced its approvement of 34 transactions valued up to1.4 billion USD that advance development impact in developing countries. Among these projects, Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code: SSB) is the only Vietnam-based bank to be approved an up to $200 million loan in order to encourage socioeconomic development in the country through supporting women-owned, women-led corporations, SMEs, and addressing the climate crisis.

DFC grants an up to 200 million USD loan to Vietnam’s SeABank
DFC grants an up to 200 million USD loan to Vietnam’s SeABank

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is an independent U.S. government's development finance institution. DFC partners with the private sector to provide finance support and solutions for projects with great economic potential and new economical tools that enable it to grant loans and offer credit solutions. DFC invests across sectors including energy, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and technology; while provides financing for small businesses and women entrepreneurs in order to create jobs in emerging markets; adhere to high standards and respect the environment, human rights, and worker rights.

According to DFC's annoucement in this quarter, it has approved several transactions of development priorities, focusing on food security, climate change, gender equity, and increasing financial access. These 34 approved projects total more than $1.4 billion, in which 22 transactions assist Corporations in developing regions including Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America and the Caribbean.

Among the approved corporations in this quarter, SeABank is the first and only financial organization in Vietnam receives an up to $200 million loan to encourage socioeconomic development, particularly supporting women-owned, women-led corporations, SMEs, and addressing the climate crisis – one of the developmental strategies that SeABank prioritizes.

DFC's loan for SeABank will help enhance the bank's financial capability to carry out its planned projects, focusing on addressing the credit gap for women-owned and women-led corporations, SMEs, dealing with the difference between the addressable demand of market and the exisiting supply in the economy.

Before receving the loan from DFC, SeABank has been granted a $150 million loan package by IFC and 5 international investment funds include Banque Internationale de Commerce-BRED, BlueOrchard Microfinance Fund, KASIKORNBANK PCL, OPEC, and ResponsAbility Investments AG to provide financial assistance to SMEs, women-owned, women-led corporations and addressing climate crisis. This showcases SeABank's commitment to sustainable development strategies, affirming its credibility, great impacts of sustainable projects as well as the acknowledgement of world-class financial organizations for SeABank.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dfc-grants-an-up-to-200-million-usd-loan-to-vietnams-seabank-301572144.html

SOURCE SeABank

Recommended Stories

  • Kellogg Breakup Lifts Food Shares on Prospect of More Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Following Kellogg Co.’s three-way split and Mondelez International Inc.’s $2.9 billion acquisition of Clif Bar & Co., Wall Street expects more food-industry deals as Covid-snacking trends persist and stock values remain low. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Crypto industry bails out bitcoin, NFT marketplace Magic Eden raises $130 million

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to explain the bounce back seen in bitcoin's pricing after weeks of volatility in the cryptocurrency space and Magic Eden's rise to prominence as a crypto marketplace.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Bitcoin Bounces After Meltdown

    The Dow Jones rallied, with Apple stock a top performer. Tesla spiked as CEO Elon Musk confirmed layoffs and issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal Is Pending Three ‘Unresolved’ Issues

    Elon Musk said three issues still need to be resolved before his planned $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, originally announced in April, can close. Musk, speaking via teleconference Tuesday at Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum, said that he still hasn’t gotten clarity about Twitter’s claim that the fake and spam accounts comprise less than 5% of […]

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • 10 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 value stocks to buy today according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to 5 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli. Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is known for founding and […]

  • 9 Big Companies Already Plunged Into A Recession, Analysts Say

    Wall Street is nervous a recession is right around the corner. But analysts think some S&P 500 companies have sunk into one already.

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpMortgage Lenders Timed the Mark

  • Lennar Starts Cutting Prices in Cooling US Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Lennar Corp. has started trimming prices and offering buyer incentives in some areas of the US to bolster sales in a cooling housing market.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyRapidly rising mortgage rate

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Soaring Today

    Elon Musk's clarification about the electric vehicle company's layoffs sent the stock higher.

  • Stock market rally could be the ‘start of the recovery’: Strategist

    Wes Crill, Dimensional Fund Advisors Head of Investments Strategists & Vice President, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to take away from today's market rally, recession indicators, inflation risks, and the relationship between the Fed's interest rate hikes and the housing market.

  • GE opens claims process to compensate harmed investors

    General Electric Co. said Tuesday that it has opened the claims process for the GE Fair Fund, which was established to compensate investors "harmed" by GE's failure to disclose "material" information related to the power and insurance businesses. The industrial conglomerate said the Fund was established by the Securities and Exchange Commission to distribute $200 million in civil penalties GE paid to the SEC. The Fund will compensate certain investors who bought GE stock between Oct. 16, 2015 an

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has declined by close to 32% year-to-date to enter its second bear market in less than three years. Although stock prices have come down significantly for a wide swath of businesses, you should not feel disheartened. Here are three stocks you can consider buying during this bear market in technology stocks.

  • Kellogg to split into 3 independent companies

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Kellogg’s decision to split into three independent companies.

  • 2 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    The stock market is in bad shape this year. The stock market gloom means that some big names that have performed well in the past have also crashed substantially. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are down 29.4% and 51.3%, respectively, so far in 2022.

  • Factbox-Alibaba and Ant's ties are starting to fray under China's glare

    Ant Group was spun off from Alibaba Group Holding 11 years ago but the two Jack Ma-founded companies had continued to collaborate closely, and even function as one company in some aspects, to maximise their competitive advantage. Ant's beginnings can be traced to Alipay, which was launched by Alibaba in 2004 as a payment service that aimed to address Chinese buyers' and sellers' concerns about transacting online in the country's then-nascent e-commerce market. Ma spun Alipay out seven years later, despite strong objections from investors including Yahoo, citing the possibility of new rules being introduced to ban foreign investments in financial businesses in China.