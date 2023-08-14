DFCITY Group Berhad (KLSE:DFCITY) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. In light of that, from a first glance at DFCITY Group Berhad (KLSE:DFCITY), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on DFCITY Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0098 = RM676k ÷ (RM90m - RM21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, DFCITY Group Berhad has an ROCE of 1.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Basic Materials industry average of 5.1%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for DFCITY Group Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating DFCITY Group Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From DFCITY Group Berhad's ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at DFCITY Group Berhad. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 2.1% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on DFCITY Group Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that DFCITY Group Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 33% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing DFCITY Group Berhad we've found 3 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

