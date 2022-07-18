U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

DFDS' 2022 Outlook Raised After Strong Q2

DFDS A/S
·1 min read
  • DFDDF
DFDS A/S
DFDS A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 20 - 18 July 2022

 

  • EBITDA outlook raised to DKK 4.4-4.8bn from DKK 3.9-4.4bn for 2022

  • Revenue growth outlook raised to around 35% from around 30%

DFDS’ outlook for 2022 has improved following a strong recovery in passenger earnings in Q2. In addition, freight ferry volumes and earnings were higher than expected.

Demand for freight and passenger services is expected to remain robust in the next couple of months. This demand may, however, be dampened later in 2022 by a slowdown driven by developments in the macro environment and by supply chain constraints. Uncertainty remains elevated and significant changes to the outlook may therefore still occur.

The outlook for EBITDA before special items is raised to DKK 4.4-4.8bn from previously DKK 3.9-4.4bn for 2022. The revenue growth outlook is raised to around 35% from previously around 30%.

DFDS’ Q2 2022 interim report will be released on 16 August 2022.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46


About DFDS
DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of more than
DKK 20bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,000 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Attachment


