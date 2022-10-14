U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

DFDS AND EKOL LOGISTICS IN STRATEGIC DIALOGUE

DFDS A/S
·2 min read
DFDS A/S
DFDS A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 28 - 14 October 2022

 

DFDS has since 2018 operated a freight ferry route network in the Mediterranean facilitating trade between Turkey and multiple European markets via routes calling Italy, France, and Spain.

In view of geopolitical developments and supply chain security and stability, we expect Turkey’s manufacturing capabilities and trade with Europe to continue to grow in the coming years.

To further develop our ability to facilitate trade and to enhance customer offerings, a strategic dialogue between DFDS and Ekol Logistics, a major Turkish logistics company, has been initiated to explore a possible acquisition of Ekol Logistics’ international road haulage activities. Such a combination of ferry and logistics activities in the Mediterranean network would mirror DFDS’ proven northern European business model.

To ensure an efficient strategic dialogue for all stakeholders, a filing has today been submitted to the Turkish competition authorities to obtain their view on a possible acquisition. In Turkey it is customary and possible to file for clearance before transaction terms and documents are finalised.

Any possible transaction linked to the strategic dialogue with Ekol Logistics awaits among other things the outcome of the filing with the Turkish competition authorities and Board approval of transaction terms.


DFDS’ Mediterranean business unit operates a network of freight ferry routes between Turkey and Europe. The routes primarily transport unaccompanied trailers for Turkish freight forwarders and hauliers. Rail services are provided from the ports of Trieste and Sête to destinations in Europe.

Ekol Logistics’ international activities is focused on providing transport and logistics solutions for freight between Turkey and Europe. This includes forwarding, haulage, warehousing, customs clearance, and supply chain management. Key customers include companies in the automotive and textile sectors. Ekol Logistics’ international activities revenue is around DKK 3.2bn.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46


About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 25bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,000 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment


