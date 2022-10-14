DFDS AND EKOL LOGISTICS IN STRATEGIC DIALOGUE

DFDS A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 28 - 14 October 2022

DFDS has since 2018 operated a freight ferry route network in the Mediterranean facilitating trade between Turkey and multiple European markets via routes calling Italy, France, and Spain.



In view of geopolitical developments and supply chain security and stability, we expect Turkey’s manufacturing capabilities and trade with Europe to continue to grow in the coming years.

To further develop our ability to facilitate trade and to enhance customer offerings, a strategic dialogue between DFDS and Ekol Logistics, a major Turkish logistics company, has been initiated to explore a possible acquisition of Ekol Logistics’ international road haulage activities. Such a combination of ferry and logistics activities in the Mediterranean network would mirror DFDS’ proven northern European business model.

To ensure an efficient strategic dialogue for all stakeholders, a filing has today been submitted to the Turkish competition authorities to obtain their view on a possible acquisition. In Turkey it is customary and possible to file for clearance before transaction terms and documents are finalised.

Any possible transaction linked to the strategic dialogue with Ekol Logistics awaits among other things the outcome of the filing with the Turkish competition authorities and Board approval of transaction terms.





DFDS’ Mediterranean business unit operates a network of freight ferry routes between Turkey and Europe. The routes primarily transport unaccompanied trailers for Turkish freight forwarders and hauliers. Rail services are provided from the ports of Trieste and Sête to destinations in Europe.

Ekol Logistics’ international activities is focused on providing transport and logistics solutions for freight between Turkey and Europe. This includes forwarding, haulage, warehousing, customs clearance, and supply chain management. Key customers include companies in the automotive and textile sectors. Ekol Logistics’ international activities’ revenue is around DKK 3.2bn.

