DFDS EUROPEAN LOGISTICS NETWORK EXPANDED IN EASTERN EUROPE WITH ACQUISITION OF ICT LOGISTICS

DFDS A/S
·2 min read
INVESTOR NEWS NO. 30/2021


To further expand and develop DFDS’ European logistics services, DFDS has acquired 100% of the share capital of the Danish freight forwarder ICT Logistics focused on providing transport solutions between Scandinavia and Eastern Europe, particularly Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Latvia, and Lithuania. DFDS has owned 19.9% of the shares in ICT Logistics since 2006.

“ICT Logistics greatly improves our offering to customers trading with Eastern Europe. The expansion of our logistics network also complements our Baltic ferry route network,” says Niklas Andersson, Executive Vice President and Head of Logistics Division.

ICT Logistics
ICT Logistics provides transport solutions for full- and part-loads as well as groupage between Scandinavia and Eastern Europe (CIS countries) for an attractive customer base, including large Danish industrials. The main offices outside Denmark are Moscow, Kaluga, Lviv, Kiev, Bucharest, Riga, and Klaipeda. In addition, the company has an office in Hamburg.

Transport modes deployed include road, air, sea, river, and rail. Services include oversize cargo, warehousing, distribution, and customs clearance. The company operates its own haulage companies in Lithuania and Russia.

Operations include a fleet of around 600 trailers and 20 owned trucks. The company has 80 employees and annual revenues of DKK 260m.

Strategic fit
ICT Logistics expands DFDS’ logistics activities in Eastern Europe. In addition, the integration with DFDS’ existing logistics network is expected to generate synergies from business development opportunities and operations.

Transaction
The transaction is subject to approval by relevant competition authorities. ICT Logistics will be consolidated in the DFDS Group once the transaction is closed.

The transaction has no material impact on DFDS’ outlook for 2021.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


