U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,507.00
    -88.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,497.50
    +64.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,954.00
    -11.60 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.74
    +0.92 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.60
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.21 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1174
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.53
    -1.96 (-6.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3442
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5010
    +0.3110 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,288.05
    -845.39 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    853.43
    +10.98 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.92
    -12.15 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

DFDS: MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DFDS A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DFDDF

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT No. 3 - 31 January 2022

Lauritzen Fonden transfers shares in DFDS A/S to Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS.

On 28 January 2022, Lauritzen Fonden transferred 24,466,240 shares in DFDS A/S, corresponding to approx. 41.73% of the company's share capital and voting rights, to its 100% owned subsidiary Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS.

This is announced in accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, Executive Order no. 1172 of 31 October 2017 on major shareholders and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act.

Lauritzen Fonden now indirectly owns a total of 24,466,240 shares in DFDS A/S, corresponding to approx. 41.73% of the company's share capital and voting rights, and the direct owner of the shareholding is Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS.

The transferred shares each have a nominal size of DKK 20. Each share amount of DKK 20 gives one vote.

Lauritzen Fonden: CVR no. 15 45 36 13, Tranegårdsvej 20, Hellerup
Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS: CVR no. 22 04 20 17, Tranegårdsvej 20, Hellerup

Contact: Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • 5 Surefire Stocks to Buy During This Stock Market Correction

    Whereas 24 of the past 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 reached a bottom in 104 or fewer calendar days, bull markets are typically measured in years. Put another way, every stock market correction is a buying opportunity for the patient. If you have capital ready to put to work during this stock market correction, the following surefire stocks appear ripe for the picking.

  • Our Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

    The stock market has done an abrupt about-face. While stock market corrections can be tough to stomach, they often present great opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices. Here's why they believe Nucor (NYSE: NUE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) look like great buys during the current sell-off.

  • Why the stock market is as vulnerable as someone after a bad breakup: Morning Brief

    Investors have been beat-up in 2022. Most probably still don't get it. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, January 31, 2021.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Spotify Lost More Than $2 Billion in Market Value After Neil Young Pulled His Music Over Joe Rogan’s Podcast

    Spotify’s market capitalization fell about $2.1 billion over a three-day span this week, coming after folk rocker Neil Young yanked his songs from the audio-streaming giant to protest Joe Rogan’s misinformation-spreading podcast. Shares of Spotify fell 6% from Jan. 26-28. Over the same time period, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index rose 1.7% and the Dow […]

  • What to expect from markets in the next six weeks, before the Federal Reserve revamps its easy-money stance

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is giving investors another six weeks to envision a future where interest rates start to climb and its balance sheet dramatically shrinks. Expect a lot of swings in markets until then.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Loyalty Test After Tech-Stock Rout

    One of the hottest funds of the stimulus era confronts a market that doesn’t appear to be moving in its direction.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in February 2022

    Many top growth stocks have been falling significantly over the past several months. Three stocks that have fallen more than 20% in the past six months but have strong businesses are Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Legalization might not be coming to the U.S. marijuana industry anytime soon as President Joe Biden has not shown much interest in the issue.

  • Comcast, Chevron, and 7 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Chevron Comcast and Kimberly-Clark were among the many U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Several other energy firms declared dividend increases as well. Oil services company Halliburton (HAL) said it plans to raise its quarterly dividend to 12 cents a share, more than double the 4.5 cents it has been paying.

  • Tesla Stock Is a Better Buy Than GM or Ford

    Tesla’s price/earnings multiple is down about 23% from recent averages, as estimates have gone up while the stock price has gone down.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. BRP Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Generating More Than 300% Sales Growth

    These companies are still in their early growth stages and their numbers are likely to get even bigger in the future.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • A Big Investor Bought Up Moderna and Nvidia. Two Stocks It Sold.

    Royal London Asset Management scooped up the shares in the fourth quarter while also slashing positions in Salesforce and Sirius XM stock.

  • Stocks Resume Rally as Volatile Month Nears End: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose, and an index of global equities pared its biggest monthly drop since March 2020, as investors bet corporate earnings will continue to grow amid aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. U.S. futures were mixed.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).