Dfinity launches an open source platform aimed at the social networking giants

When Dfinity raised $102 million in funding in 2018 at a $2 billion valuation in a round jointly led by Andreessen Horowitz and Polychain Capital, it was thought of as a step change in the world of blockchain technology. In an area that was synonymous generating a lot of headlines around cryptocurrency speculation, this was a shift in focus, looking instead at the architecture behind Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the rest, and how it could be used for more than just "mining", distributing and using new financial instruments -- with a major, mainstream VC backing the idea, no less.

Dfinity launched with a very lofty goal: to build what it called the “Internet Computer”: a decentralized and non-proprietary network to run the next generation of mega-applications. It dubbed this public network “Cloud 3.0”.

Now, looks like this is Cloud is now about to break.

In Davos this week, Dfinity launched the Bronze edition of its Internet Computer, a limited release that takes the startup one step closer to its full commercial release, expected later this year.

And to prove out the concept of how an application would run on its new network, Dfinity today demonstrated an open social network called LinkedUp.

The start-up has rather cheekily called this “an open version of LinkedIn,” the Microsoft-owned social network for professional. Unlike LikedIn, LinkedUp -- which runs on any browser, is not owned or controlled by a corporate entity.

LinkedUp is built on Dfinity’s co-called Internet Computer, its name for the platform it is building to distribute the next generation of software and open internet services.

The software is hosted directly on the internet on a Switzerland-based independent data center, but in the concept of the Internet Computer, it could be hosted at your house or mine: the compute power to run the application -- LinkedUp, in this case -- is coming not from Amazon AWS, Google Cloud or Microsoft Azure, and is instead based on the distributed architecture that Dfinity is building.



Dfinity is open-sourcing LinkedUp for developers to create other types of open internet services on the structure it has built. This ‘open social network for professional profiles’ suggests that, on Difinity’s opensource software, one could create an ‘Open WhatsApp’, ‘Open eBay’, ‘Open Salesforce’, or ‘Open Facebook’.

(Good news, since LinkedIn might not be so happy about a lookalike service with a name and layout that also looks very familiar. "While we can’t comment specifically on any proposed trademark, LinkedIn does monitor and take action as necessary to protect our trademarks," a spokesperson said.)

“Big tech has hijacked the internet and stifled innovation by owning the proprietary infrastructure and user relationships,'' said Dominic Williams, Founder and Chief Scientist at Dfinity in a statement. “As a result, a handful of for-profit companies have created a monopolistic and closed internet. The Internet Computer provides a means to rebuild internet services in open form."

So perhaps what we should be calling this is not LinkedUp, but more a new sort of “Linux for the cloud”.

Dfinity claims the application was built by “1.5 engineers in three weeks," thus demonstrating how easy the infrastructure is to use.

