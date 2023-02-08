U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,133.98
    -30.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,053.40
    -103.29 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,979.44
    -134.34 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,956.81
    -15.80 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.46
    +0.32 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.60
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    +0.0090 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4090
    +0.3370 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,923.74
    -32.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.16
    -7.73 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,894.01
    +29.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

DFR Gold Completes Sale of Namibian Diamond Assets

·5 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - DFR Gold Inc. (TSXV: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") (formerly Diamond Fields Resources Inc.) announced today that it closed its previously announced transaction with Jean Boulle Diamond Mines Ltd. ("JBDM"), whereby JBDM agreed to purchase the Company's Namibian diamond assets (the "Transaction") pursuant to the terms of a diamond business sale agreement, which was signed on November 28, 2022. The Transaction received shareholder approval by written consent whereby disinterested shareholders holding approximately 70% of the Company's outstanding voting common shares approved the Transaction, and final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

As consideration for the sale of the Namibian diamond assets, DFR is entitled to receive initial cash consideration in the amount of US$150,000, annual cash payments in the amount of US$100,000 (the "Annual Payment"), and a 1% royalty of net sales from the Namibian diamond assets, after allowing for selling related costs. The Annual Payment (as to $90,000 for ML111, $5,000 each for ML139 and ML32) will cover the period beginning on September 1, 2023 and end upon the earlier  of: (i) JBDM no longer holding the relevant License or (ii) September 1, 2035.

Because JBDM is controlled by Jean-Raymond Boulle who, through Spirit Resources SARL, owns a 39.1% interest in DFR, the transaction constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as no securities of the Company are listed on certain exchanges specified by MI 61-101, and exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61- 101 as, at the time the Transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the Transaction nor the consideration therefor exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Notes to Editors:

DFR is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company focused on gold in Africa. DFR holds interests in a portfolio of West African gold exploration projects including the highly prospective Cascades gold project ("Cascades") in Burkina Faso. Cascades has a Mineral Resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 comprising 5.41 million tonnes of indicated resources at an average grade of 1.52 g/t Au for a total 264,000 ounces of gold: and 6.93 million tonnes of inferred resources at an average grade 1.67 g/t Au for a total of 371,000 ounces of gold. Please see the Company's technical report titled "Amended and Re-stated Technical on the Labola Project Burkina Faso" dated April 2, 2022 with an effective date of April 20, 2022 for further information regarding Cascades. This report can be located on www.dfrgold.com and SEDAR.

In Madagascar, DFR has an advanced high grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the west of the country, approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano and close to a state road. DFR acquired Beravina from Pala Investments and Austral Resources in 2016.

Website: www.dfrgold.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this release that address activities, events or developments that DFR expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements or information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "aim", "aspire", "strive", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe" or similar expressions as they relate to DFR. Forward- looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information.

There are a number of important factors that could cause DFR's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory approvals; the ability to finance drilling campaigns; commodity prices; the gold exploration and mining industry in general; the potential impact of the announcement on relationships; including with regulatory bodies, employees; suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statement prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

DFR cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on DFR's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, shareholders should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. DFR has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this release represents the expectations of DFR as of the date of this release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While DFR may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE DFR Gold Inc. (formerly Diamond Fields Resources Inc.)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/08/c7211.html

Recommended Stories

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q4 performance was affected by decline in revenues across all segments.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • Carvana Stock Is Up 200% in 2023: Is It a Screaming Buy Right Now?

    Aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks to help cool inflation that was at 40-year highs deserve some blame as they quickly shrunk valuation multiples for many stocks. Does this renewed optimism make Carvana a screaming buy right now? Carvana has been one of the top trending tickers on Reddit, the site that helped spur the meme-stock craze nearly two years ago.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • The five-year decline in earnings might be taking its toll on Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) shareholders as stock falls 6.4% over the past week

    Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And in our experience, buying...

  • CVS stock rises on earnings beat, Oak Street Health deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for CVS.

  • Disney earnings: What to expect from Bob Iger’s plan

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the expectations for Disney earnings following the return of CEO Bob Iger.

  • Paycom (PAYC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Paycom's (PAYC) Q4 results reflect the benefits of strong demand, new business wins and the adoption of recent new product offerings.

  • Perion Network (PERI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Perion Network (PERI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.57% and 2.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Stocks With Multi-Bagger Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stocks may be up and down right now, but the current market environment won't last forever. Here are two top growth stocks with the potential to generate multi-bagger portfolio returns in the years ahead that investors may want to consider scooping up right now. Upstart has facilitated more than $30 billion in loans since its inception, and now offers a range of products, including personal loans and auto loans.

  • No wonder Powell didn’t commit to extra hikes. Here are five reasons the January jobs report may be too good to be true.

    Traders took heart that Fed Chair Jerome Powell, when he wasn’t being questioned by David Rubinstein on how he gets by on $190,000 per year, didn’t commit on Tuesday to having to be even more aggressive on interest rates given the huge 517,000 surge in nonfarm payrolls. Powell said rates would have to go even higher than the market currently expects “if we continue to get” strong labor market or higher inflation reports. Economists at Morgan Stanley point out that the January number reflects three factors it believes to be temporary: unusually warm weather, the resolution of California higher-education strikes and a very strong seasonal adjustment boost.

  • ViaSat (VSAT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    ViaSat (VSAT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -74.29% and 3.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Smartest Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    While not all companies can stand the test of time in investors' portfolios, some businesses are built to withstand and thrive beyond many a market storm. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) saw a marked rise in growth in the earlier stages of the pandemic, but now as many companies are reeling in ad spending and overall sentiment toward growth stocks remains in flux, some investors might be wondering what the road ahead could look like for this tech stock.

  • Why Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Could Be Worth Watching

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ). The company's stock led the...

  • What's Going on With Amazon Stock?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) management gave investors significant insight into what was happening at the company. This video will highlight the major announcements from Amazon's latest earnings conference call.

  • Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings

    The headline numbers for Lumen (LUMN) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2022, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

  • Coherent (COHR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Coherent (COHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.15% and 0.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) Stock?

    Most readers would already be aware that Cleveland-Cliffs' (NYSE:CLF) stock increased significantly by 44% over the...