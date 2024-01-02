DFS Furniture's (LON:DFS) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for DFS Furniture:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = UK£65m ÷ (UK£1.1b - UK£322m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, DFS Furniture has an ROCE of 8.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 14%.

LSE:DFS Return on Capital Employed January 2nd 2024

In the above chart we have measured DFS Furniture's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for DFS Furniture.

What Does the ROCE Trend For DFS Furniture Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at DFS Furniture. The company has employed 37% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.9%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Our Take On DFS Furniture's ROCE

In conclusion, DFS Furniture has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 24% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

