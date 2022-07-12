U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

DFS Remains the Market Leader in the Living Room Furniture Market in the UK | Globaldata Plc

GlobalData UK Ltd
·6 min read
In this article:
  • DATA.L
GlobalData UK Ltd
GlobalData UK Ltd

DFS remains comfortably top but the pureplays were 2020’s big winners

LONDON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “United Kingdom (UK) Living Room Furniture Market to 2025 report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the performance of key players in the living room furniture market, their customer demographics, and why consumers choose to shop with them. The report also helps customers discover the best-performing channels within the market. Moreover, it sheds light on consumer shopping behavior and sentiment.

The UK living room furniture market size was £3.9 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow by more than 25% from 2020 to 2025. Online has become one of the most important drivers of retailer choice during the pandemic for living room furniture shoppers. It sits only behind the most important driver, product range. This trend is unlikely to completely drop off after COVID as consumers are now used to the advantages of online shopping and are comfortable using the platform. Respondents of a survey have agreed that it was easier to browse for living room furniture online than instore, and more enjoyable too.

For more insights on the UK living room furniture market forecast, download a sample report

Key Highlights

  • As a result of material shortages and container disruptions, many furniture orders could not be recognized in 2020, bringing down the overall market.

  • Online pureplays were winners in 2020 as consumers became more confident purchasing furniture via the online channel.

  • Quality is the priority over style and price for living room furniture shoppers, suggesting that this should be a focus when advertising products.

  • The online capabilities of retailers are more considered as consumers shop more online for living room furniture.

Leading Retailers in the UK Living Room Furniture Market

  • DFS

  • IKEA

  • ScS

  • Next

  • Sofology

  • Furniture Village

  • Oak Furniture Land

  • Argos

  • Wayfair

  • Made.com

DFS remained the market leader in living room furniture in 2020, with its share more than double that of IKEA in second place. Its top-of-mind awareness for upholstery and extended range architecture has enabled it to outperform the market in 2020.

UK Living Room Furniture Market Share, by Leading Retailers

To know more about leading living room furniture retailers in the UK, download a sample report

UK Living Room Furniture Market Segment Analysis by Category

  • Armchairs and Settees

  • Suites

  • Modular Seating

  • Sofabeds

  • Pouffes and Footstools

  • Table

  • Seating

  • Storage (Irrespective of Room)

UK Living Room Furniture Market Share, by Category

Download a sample report for detailed category insights on the UK Living Room Furniture Market

UK Living Room Furniture Market Segment Analysis by Distribution Channels

  • Home furniture & floorcoverings specialists

  • Remote retailers

  • Independents

  • Clothing specialists

  • Variety stores & general merchandisers

  • Department stores

  • Homewares specialists

  • Others

UK Living Room Furniture Market Share, by Distribution Channel

Download a sample report for detailed distribution channel insights

Reasons to Buy

  • Discover what will drive growth in the living room furniture market out to 2025 to help form an effective growth strategy and target investment to high-performance categories

  • Understand the performance of key players in the market, their customer demographics, and why consumers choose to shop with them.

  • Discover the best performing channels within living room furniture out to 2025.

  • Understand how consumer shopping behavior and sentiment has changed amid the pandemic.

Related Reports

  • United Kingdom (UK) Easter 2022 – Analyzing Market, Trends, Consumer Attitudes, and Major Players – Click here

  • Americanas, Brazil (Food and Grocery) Shoppers Profile, Market Share, and Competitive Positioning – Click here

  • Retail Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in Q1 2022 – Thematic Research – Click here

  • Aldi, Germany (Food and Grocery) Shoppers Profile, Market Share, and Competitive Positioning – Click here

  • Conad, Italy (Food and Grocery) Shoppers Profile, Market Share, and Competitive Positioning – Click here

UK Living Room Furniture Market Overview

Market Size 2020

£3.9 billion

Growth Rate (2020-2025)

>25%

Key Categories

Armchairs and Settees, Suites, Modular Seating, Sofabeds, Pouffes and Footstools, Table, Seating, and Storage (Irrespective of Room)

Key Distribution Channels

Home Furniture & Floorcoverings Specialists, Remote Retailers, Independents, Clothing Specialists, Variety Stores & General Merchandisers, Department Stores, Homewares Specialists, and Others

Leading Retailers

DFS, IKEA, ScS, Next, Sofology, Furniture Village, Oak Furniture Land, Argos, Wayfair, and Made.com

FAQs

What was the UK living room furniture market size in 2020?
The living room furniture market size in the UK was valued at £3.9 billion in 2020.

What is the UK living room furniture market growth rate?
The living room furniture market in the UK is expected to grow by more than 25% from 2020 to 2025.

Which are the key categories in the UK living room furniture market?
The key categories in the UK living room furniture market are armchairs and settees, suites, modular seating, sofabeds, pouffes and footstools, table, seating, and storage (irrespective of room).

Which are the key distribution channels in the UK living room furniture market?
The key distribution channels in the UK living room furniture market are home furniture & floorcoverings specialists, remote retailers, independents, clothing specialists, variety stores & general merchandisers, department stores, homewares specialists, and others.

Which are the leading retailers in the UK living room furniture market?
The leading retailers in the UK living room furniture market are DFS, IKEA, ScS, Next, Sofology, Furniture Village, Oak Furniture Land, Argos, Wayfair, and Made.com.

Table of Contents

KEY FINDINGS

Difficulties in fulfilling orders at the end of 2020 impacted growth

DFS remains comfortably top but the pureplays were 2020’s big winners

Consumers favour quality over style

Retailers increasingly judged on online capabilities

THE MARKET

Overall sector size and growth

Sector size and growth: armchairs & settees

Sector size and growth: suites

Sector size and growth: modular seating

Sector size and growth: sofabeds

Sector size and growth: poufees & footstools

Sector size and growth: other living room seating

Sector size and growth: table

Sector size and growth: storage (irrespective of room)

Category growth & size: 2020-2022

Online sales penetration

Channels of distribution

THE RETAILERS

Retailer market shares

Retailer profiles

THE CONSUMER

Overall penetration

Penetration by product

Opinions on living room furniture

Average spend by product subcategory

Research process

Purchasing dynamics

Consumer behaviour

Purchase motivation

Retailer usage

Conversion rates

Retailer usage by demographic

Drivers of retailer choice

Things retailers should improve on

Channel usage for browsing

Store type usage for browsing

Device usage for browsing

Channel usage for purchasing

Store type usage for purchasing

Device usage for purchasing

Online fulfilment

Opinions on online purchasing

Online purchasing satisfaction

Views prior to purchase

COVID-19 CONSUMER RESEARCH

Overall penetration, by subcategory and by product

Retailer usage

Drivers of retailer usage

Online shopping satisfaction

Opinions on COVID-19 and Living Room Furniture

Channel usage when purchasing

Purchasing intentions

Reasons for avoiding stores

FURTHER DETAILS

Methodology

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400


