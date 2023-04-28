DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ETR:DFV) insiders have significant skin in the game with 52% ownership

Key Insights

Significant insider control over DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung implies vested interests in company growth

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 57% ownership

35% of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ETR:DFV), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung. The company's largest shareholder is Luca Pesarini, with ownership of 23%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 20% and 14%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Stefan Knoll, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 57% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own €60m worth of shares in the €116m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 13% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

