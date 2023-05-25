Are DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG's (ETR:DFV) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung (ETR:DFV) has had a rough three months with its share price down 17%. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Particularly, we will be paying attention to DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung is:

1.5% = €991k ÷ €67m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.01.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung's Earnings Growth And 1.5% ROE

It is quite clear that DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.3%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Hence, the flat earnings seen by DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 2.4% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business. However, this doesn't explain why the company hasn't seen any growth. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

