DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung (ETR:DFV) investors are sitting on a loss of 71% if they invested three years ago

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But really bad investments should be rare. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ETR:DFV) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 71%. That would be a disturbing experience. And over the last year the share price fell 33%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Furthermore, it's down 11% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung grew revenue at 27% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 20% per year, in the same time? The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time

While the broader market gained around 5.9% in the last year, DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung shareholders lost 33%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

