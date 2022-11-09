DG Architects Completes Strategic Partnership and Admits 15 Principals to Partnership in Largest Expansion of Firm Ownership

Hennick & Company

DGA is a National Leader in the Design of Life Science, Technology, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Facilities; Hennick & Company Becomes Strategic Partner in DGA to Drive Growth

TORONTO and SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennick & Company, Inc. (“HennickCo”) announced that it has completed a strategic partnership with DG Architects, Inc. (“DGA”), one of the largest architecture firms in the United States focused exclusively on providing architecture, laboratory planning and other technical design services to the Life Sciences, Pharmaceutical, Advanced Technology, Research and Development, Mission Critical Infrastructure and Healthcare sectors.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with additional offices in San Francisco, San Diego and Sacramento, DGA employs a professional team of nearly 200 dedicated architects, laboratory planners and technical staff. Since the firm’s founding in 1995, DGA has become a leader in the design of highly complex science, laboratory and research and development facilities, having completed over 7,000 projects and 50 million square feet of space for the world’s most innovative life sciences, pharmaceutical and advanced technology companies. In 2022, DGA was ranked the third largest laboratory architecture firm and the fourth largest science and technology architecture firm in the United States by Building Design + Construction’s “Giants 400 Report.”

In keeping with HennickCo’s unique partnership philosophy, HennickCo acquired a significant interest in the firm and DGA’s founding partners and senior leadership team retained the balance and will remain as long-term partners. In addition, as part of the transaction, HennickCo and DGA’s founding partners worked to expand the firm’s shareholder base by admitting 15 principals to the partnership in the largest expansion of the firm’s ownership since its founding nearly 30 years ago. Randall Dowler, Founder, President and Managing Principal, and Nancy Escano, Managing Principal, will continue to lead the firm’s operations and oversee its strategic growth alongside the 15 new partners for many years to come and will remain as the firm’s largest shareholders next to HennickCo.

Story continues

Randall Dowler, President and Managing Principal of DGA, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with HennickCo, whose long-term capital base, unique partnership philosophy and extensive knowledge of, and relationships in, the architecture and global real estate professional services industries made them an ideal partner to help us build upon DGA’s reputation as a leader in the design of highly complicated and innovative science and technology facilities.”

Nancy Escano, Managing Principal, added, “HennickCo’s investment has allowed us to significantly expand our ownership group and we look forward to welcoming 15 deserving principals to our partnership. This significant move demonstrates DGA’s commitment to its people and ensures that the firm continues to attract and retain talented professionals who have the skill and experience necessary to design technical facilities for some of the world’s most innovative clients.”

Bradley Hennick, Managing Director of HennickCo, said, “As a leader in the design of science and technology facilities, DGA and its group of industry experts provides a highly differentiated service that few competitors can match. In our view, continuing to expand the firm’s partnership base while ensuring DGA remains focused on the design of highly technical and complex facilities will be the key to accelerating its growth in the future.”

All DGA principals and members of its senior management team will remain with the firm and will continue to lead its day-to-day operations, thereby providing long-term stability for the firm’s key talent, clients, and stakeholders. HennickCo and DGA also established a ‘perpetual partnership model’ to allow for future generations within the firm to become equity partners over time. DGA will remain headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and will continue to operate under its current name and in its current studios.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT DGA

DG Architects, Inc. is an award-winning architecture, laboratory planning and technical design firm serving the Life Sciences, Pharmaceutical, Advanced Technology, Research and Development, Mission Critical Infrastructure and Healthcare sectors. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with additional offices in San Francisco, San Diego and Sacramento, DGA employs a professional team of nearly 200 dedicated architects, laboratory planners and technical staff. Since the firm’s founding in 1995, DGA has become a leader in the design of highly complex science, laboratory and research and development facilities, having completed over 7,000 projects and 50 million square feet of space for the world’s most innovative life sciences, pharmaceutical and advanced technology companies. In 2022, DGA was ranked as the 3rd largest laboratory architecture firm and the 4th largest science and technology architecture firm in the United States by Building Design + Construction’s “Giants 400 Report.”

ABOUT HENNICK & COMPANY

Hennick & Company is a private firm that invests in growth-oriented businesses and high-quality real estate for the long-term. Established by the Hennick family, which founded and owns a significant interest in Colliers International and FirstService Corporation, HennickCo has made material investments in professional services, financial services and manufacturing businesses as well as several institutional quality real estate properties. As a privately-owned company backed by permanent capital, HennickCo can invest in any industry or geography, in privately owned or publicly traded businesses, and at any point in the economic cycle. The firm does not have pre-determined investment hold periods and operates in an entrepreneurial fashion. HennickCo’s goal is to identify, invest in and participate in the growth of great businesses and high-quality real estate assets in partnership with strong leadership teams and its investment partners. To learn more about HennickCo, please visit our website at www.hennick.com.





CONTACT: Contact Information: Hennick & Company Bradley Hennick 416-966-9500



