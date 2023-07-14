DGB Asia Berhad's (KLSE:DGB) Subdued P/S Might Signal An Opportunity

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Electronic industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1x, DGB Asia Berhad (KLSE:DGB) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.4x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does DGB Asia Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, DGB Asia Berhad has been doing very well. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is DGB Asia Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like DGB Asia Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 108%. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 16% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's peculiar that DGB Asia Berhad's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We're very surprised to see DGB Asia Berhad currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

