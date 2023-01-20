DGTL announces new contract for TotalSocial with social media giant

American City Business Journals

Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.'s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build. City of Orlando records reveal a specific parcel master plan is being sought "for the development of an approximately 1.8 million-square-foot office complex with office and flex space within the Lake Nona PD, Parcel 20A." City records show that parcel is the 60 acres that Dynamic Campus LLC, an entity related to Burbank, California-based The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), paid $46 million to Tavistock Development Co. for in September 2021.