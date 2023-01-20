U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,511.83
    +1,470.18 (+6.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

DGTL announces new contract for TotalSocial with social media giant

·1 min read

Vancouver, BC --News Direct-- DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings' chief commercial officer and president of Engagement Labs Steven Brown told Proactive that the company has signed a deal with one of the largest microblogging and social networking application brands in the world. Brown said this client, which will use the company's flagship data analytics platform TotalSocial, is a global leader in the social media space with a valuation in-excess of $50 billion. The company is expecting more contracts with this client at the end of the current one.

Proactive Canada Financial News

Contact Details

Proactive Canada

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/dgtl-announces-new-contract-for-totalsocial-with-social-media-giant-723852075

Recommended Stories