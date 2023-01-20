DGTL announces new contract for TotalSocial with social media giant
Vancouver, BC --News Direct-- DGTL Holdings Inc.
DGTL Holdings' chief commercial officer and president of Engagement Labs Steven Brown told Proactive that the company has signed a deal with one of the largest microblogging and social networking application brands in the world. Brown said this client, which will use the company's flagship data analytics platform TotalSocial, is a global leader in the social media space with a valuation in-excess of $50 billion. The company is expecting more contracts with this client at the end of the current one.
