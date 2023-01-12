DGTL Holdings' proof of concept leads to further service agreement with media conglomerate
Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- DGTL Holdings Inc.
DGTL Holdings chief commercial officer and president of Engagement Labs Steven Brown shared news the company has signed a new Nasdaq-listed media company to multiple TotalSocial service agreements. Brown told Proactive the deal will provide the US$20 billion market cap company with unique data and insights to the client's advertising support team to maximize advertising revenue and growth. The deal was due to the success of an initial proof of concept contract.
