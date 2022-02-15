U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

DHA Awards Optimal Strategix Group, Inc., in partnership with Nolij Consulting, Five-Year DHMS Contract

·2 min read

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that Optimal Strategix Group, Inc (OSG), a customer-centric global technology and analytics provider, is one of three small businesses being awarded a five-year contract for the Defense Healthcare Management Systems (DHMS) Workforce 3.0 digital transformation efforts. Workforce 3.0 is part of the Program Executive Office's multi-year strategy to digitally transform the organization for year-over-year growth in product portfolio value and customer outcomes.

Optimal Strategix Group, Inc. is a global technology and analytics provider that delivers outcomes on customer engagement to Fortune 500 clients with the help of leading analytical technologies and world-class global resources. OSG uniquely combines historical data with the future needs of patients, physicians, consumers, or customers of our clients by going beyond the &#x00201c;who&#x00201d; and the &#x00201c;what&#x00201d; and understanding the &#x00201c;how&#x00201d; and &#x00201c;why&#x00201d; behind their decision-making. (PRNewsfoto/Optimal Strategix Group (OSG Analytics))
Optimal Strategix Group, Inc. is a global technology and analytics provider that delivers outcomes on customer engagement to Fortune 500 clients with the help of leading analytical technologies and world-class global resources. OSG uniquely combines historical data with the future needs of patients, physicians, consumers, or customers of our clients by going beyond the “who” and the “what” and understanding the “how” and “why” behind their decision-making. (PRNewsfoto/Optimal Strategix Group (OSG Analytics))

The award is a $1.425B, firm-fixed-price, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This effort has an estimated completion date of January 2028.

"OSG's focus on nudging patients to better outcomes by improving experience and engagement is delivered through our world-class healthcare-centered technology, PatientX360™. We are honored to be recognized with this award and very proud to use our technology to benefit the DHA and its constituents," says R. Sukumar, Ph.D., CEO of OSG.

OSG, in partnership with Nolij Consulting LLC (Nolij), a woman-owned, solutions-focused Healthcare IT services company, successfully submitted a winning bid for the Workforce 3.0 contract and intend to enter bids in partnership for similar government contracts in the future.

Along with the other contract recipients, OSG and Nolij will be working with the DHMS to build technology solutions for their Workforce 3.0 objective to monitor and analyze the healthcare journey. This contract is designed to leverage innovative processes and best-in-class methodologies from the private sector to enable the DHMS workforce to manage healthcare and workplace data seamlessly and digitally.

About OSG
Optimal Strategix Group (OSG) is a global leader in Customer Experience and Journey Analytics with their powerful technology platform. OSG provides their customers the resources to understand the current and future needs of patients, physicians, consumers, and customers. OSG connects data to customer engagement through powerful AI-driven analytics, revealing customer motivations and designing outcome-driven nudges. Their Technology-Enabled Services, and SaaS and PaaS products have successfully delivered business growth to their customers, including some of the biggest Fortune 500 companies, by focusing on customer expectations, improving experiences & driving engagement. OSG is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania with offices in New York, Bengaluru, and Dubai.
To learn more, visit osganalytics.com.

About Nolij Consulting
Nolij Consulting is a woman-owned, solutions-focused Healthcare IT services company that specializes in digital healthcare modernization for the military, public, and commercial sectors.
To learn more, visit www.nolijconsulting.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dha-awards-optimal-strategix-group-inc-in-partnership-with-nolij-consulting-five-year-dhms-contract-301482992.html

SOURCE Optimal Strategix Group (OSG Analytics)

