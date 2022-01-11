U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,684.50
    +22.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,073.00
    +121.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,718.25
    +110.25 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.50
    +9.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.43
    +1.20 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.05
    +0.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3950
    +0.1870 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,873.36
    -47.64 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.20
    -56.02 (-5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.21
    +41.96 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

DhabiCoin, a leading digital currency is now listing with 3 exchanges.

DhabiCoin (DBC)
·3 min read

Dhabicoin digital asset is now providing three other exchanges Hotbit, Latoken, and Bigone with future potential for more opportunities.

Dubai, UAE, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DhabiCoin (DBC) has formed itself as one of the leading digital currencies in the crypto open marketplace, according to professional analysts. By the time it becomes public in January 2022, it will already be a game-changing technology. Presales for DBC's second round are now only six days away after the success of the previous round. The remaining few days are critical for traders to take advantage of. In this sale, each token is being sold for $0.07, and in the last, it will cost you $0.13 for each token. To gain the most out of your coin investment, an experienced investor or investor understands to purchase a coin while flipping from a lot to a lot.

Before the actual debut of the currency, the Dhabicoin group is preparing to list on 3 additional exchange platforms. It is claimed by Dhabicoin that its goods and consumers are part of a larger community. Even non-crypto currency customers that are still learning about the ins and outs of the sector may benefit from a trustworthy and lucrative digital currency service provided by this company, according to him.

There are several decentralized wallet apps, including Trusted Wallet, Metamask, and MyEtherWallet, that are compatible with the protocol of the decentralized Binance Smart Chain (BSC), such as the Dhabi Coin Token (DBC).

Hotbit, Latoken, and Bigone:

Dhabicoin has pre-contracts with three other exchanges Hotbit, Latoken, and Bigone. Hotbit is a major cryptocurrency exchange that was founded in 2018 and provides advanced features, a smartphone app, and an easy-to-use user interface to its users. To provide traders and investors with a safe, reliable, and feature-rich trading environment, this exchange has worked with many well-known blockchain technology companies, including Sparks Pool, Mytoken, F2pool, HashQuark, and Slow Mist.

Dhabicoin (DBC) is trading on the Latoken exchange during its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO). For potential DBC investors, the best option is to acquire DBC straight from international exchange. With the debut of DBC in January 2022, Lotoken expects DBC to take the top spot in cryptocurrency marketing. In the second part of January 2021, it is anticipated to begin trading on LATOKEN. The Latoken exchange or the DBC website are the best places to acquire DBC for DBC investors. Located in who-knows-where, BigOne is a mysterious cryptocurrency exchange managed by someone who has no idea what they're doing which has just been active since 2017.

DBC Potential for 2022:

The cryptocurrency industry has been widened by the use of DhabiCoin, which is currently accessible in 68 countries. When combined with Binance Smart Chain, it is one of the greatest tokens for achieving success, stability, and profitability in 2022 and beyond. Pre-listing on six stock exchanges is a significant accomplishment for the firm. One of the reasons it is so well-liked is the fact that it provides investors with a safe and honest atmosphere, as well as a staff they can trust.

These are among the most important factors contributing to its excessive market expansion. In addition to minimal trading fees, the market is steady and there is a lot of traffic. In January 2022, this platform will be made available to the public. The specialist market has already seen its development due to its extended market. One of the main reasons DCB has gained so much support from marketing experts is that it has shown that it is a capable platform.

Website: https://dhabicoin.ae/

CONTACT: Name: Felipe Leclerc Organization: DhabiCoin (DBC) Phone: +971 50 955 0681


Recommended Stories

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • AMD Stock Price Alert: Buy the Dip Opportunity Is Here

    AMD stock was on fire in 2021, but cooled off coming into 2022. Let's look at Monday's dip, which appears to be a buying opportunity.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Intel Stock Jumped Because It Named a Micron Exec as Its New CFO

    Chip giant Intel named David Zinsner its new chief financial officer. Zinsner is currently CFO of Micron Tech, which has already named an interim CFO.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Sees Near-Record Short Bets in Tech Wreck

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after Cathie Wood’s largest fund plunged almost 15% in the new year tech rout, traders are betting there’s more pain in store.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronShort

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • Biden Approval Rating Relapses As Omicron Surges, Stock Market Slumps

    President Biden's approval rating fell as omicron cases and inflation surged and the stock market rally faltered, the new IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • Big Mistake: Coinbase Shares Fell 20% in December

    Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) fell by 19.9% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This move was triggered by weak pricing trends across the cryptocurrency market, but that correlation looks like a mistake. It's true that major cryptocurrencies suffered similar declines in December.