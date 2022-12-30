U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

DHgate wins the "Most Innovative Cross-Border B2B Trade Platform" at Global Brand Magazine's Global Brand Awards 2022

·3 min read

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHgate has been recognized by Global Brands Magazine's annual awards as the Most Innovative Cross-Border B2B Trade Platform. The Global Brands Magazine's awards night took place at the Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, on the 10th of December 2022 in its bid to identify the world's most prominent brands under various categories. As part of the judging process, more than 18,000 companies from 130 countries were evaluated. At the end of the year, more than 100 companies under technology awards category across different regions were announced.

DHgate is the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of consumers with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2021, DHgate served more than 46 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.4 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 37 million live listings on the platform annually.

Headquartered in the UK, Global Brands Magazine is one of the world's most significant brand publications providing readers with the latest information on global brands regarding their social and economic importance to the world. The Global Brand Awards was established with the aim of honoring excellence in performance and rewarding companies across different sectors. Winners include global brands such as Etihad, Dubai duty-free, Tecno Mobile, FBN Bank, AG&P, Awe Research, Labaid, and other prominent brands.

"We are deeply pleased and honored to receive this award. ," said Diane Wang, the founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHgate Group. "DHgate's unchanged belief is to facilitate global commerce and realize people's entrepreneurial dreams. It is committed to providing partners with connections, empowerment, and a guarantee, which echo the business spirit of helping others succeed to lead the company to success."

Commenting on the awards, Jay Reddy, Director at Global Brands Magazine, stated, "The awards this year were quite elaborate with more than 18,000 companies being evaluated across various categories and criteria. The combined brand value of these companies was more than 1 trillion pounds. At the end of the process, we are honored to have these prestigious companies under one roof. The companies place the greatest value on building long-term brand value through long-term customer satisfaction."

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2021, DHgate served more than 46 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.4 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 37 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dhgate-wins-the-most-innovative-cross-border-b2b-trade-platform-at-global-brand-magazines-global-brand-awards-2022-301711403.html

SOURCE DHgate group

