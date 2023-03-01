U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

DHL Express Taiwan has started a series of digitalization project with EMILY.RPA to automate logistics status tracking and improve operational efficiency

·2 min read

TAIPEI, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express Taiwan has started a series of digitalization project with EMILY.RPA, a SparkLabs Taiwan portfolio company, and by implementing its RPA system, DHL aims to automate logistics status tracking and improve operational efficiency.

The team of EMILY.RPA on SparkLabs Demo Day
The team of EMILY.RPA on SparkLabs Demo Day

Using process automation robots, DHL can automatically track the delivery status and location of each package on a timely basis, reaching the goal of human-machine collaboration.

Edgar Chiu, co-founder and managing partner of SparkLabs Taiwan, said, "EMILY.RPA's strength is that its process automation robot can handle complex processes and is easy to train, making the company a promising new star among our accelerator program members. In addition, this partnership with DHL showcases Taiwan startups' abilities to solve real corporate pain points and are trustworthy."

EMILY.RPA is skilled at handling multi-process automation tasks. Using EMILY.RPA to automate tracking of the arrival time and date of each package at checkpoints around the world, and daily customizing the collected data into daily reports that meet customer needs and automatically sending them to customers. After the delivery report automation, DHL Express Taiwan further designed other automation task with EMILY.RPA, such as clearance procedures, data sorting comparison and system operation, and more workflows are beginning to be automated by robots.

"By working with EMILY.PRA, we gradually find the idea solution to streamline the process and optimize the operational efficiency on manpower, moving toward the success of digital transformation." said Jeff SY Lin, First Choice Manager of DHL Express Taiwan.

EMILY.RPA founder, Jerry Tseng, said the EMILY.RPA is committed to promoting process automation technology to daily work, and focusing on developing simpler robot training tools for handling complex long processes, which assists humans in performing more tedious repetitive work. In the future, we expect EMILY.RPA to benefit more enterprises.

SOURCE EMILY.RPA by BILINK CORP

