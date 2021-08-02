U.S. markets open in 9 hours 10 minutes

DHL Express tops Great Place to Work(R) in Asia

·4 min read

  • World leader in express logistics ranked first place in "Multinational" category for the third consecutive year

  • In 2020, DHL Express Asia Pacific received 43 different awards for its workplace and corporate culture, bringing the total number to 288 awards since 2014

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express has been awarded first place on the Best Workplaces in Asia™ 2021 list by Great Place to Work® Institute. This is the third consecutive year the world's leading express service provider has won this accolade and also the fifth time in the past six years that it has topped the Asia list in recognition of its workplace culture.

"Without a doubt, this fantastic recognition goes to each and everyone in the leadership teams across Asia who have led our diverse pool of talented people through arguably one of the most trying periods in history. Without their relentless focus on the safety and well-being of our employees while building and maintaining our Can-Do spirit to deliver on our customer promise of "excellence, simply delivered", we would not stand proud and tall today. This award goes out to them and also to the thousands of employees in Asia who bring their hearts and smiles to work, making DHL Express a truly great place to work at every day," said Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific.

The methodology behind the Great Place to Work® ranking is highly rigorous where the firm gathers and evaluates employee feedback and recognize companies that have built high-trust, high-performance cultures. Across the region, DHL Express is focused on sustaining employee engagement and morale through several lines of communication, such as mobile apps – Smart Connect Express Edition and Yammer – where employees can share updates and encouragement for peers, as well as employee recognition awards. It also aims to create an environment, where employee creativity and innovation could thrive through CEO-championed internal challenges and competitions.

"Our people are our greatest asset, so the award is certainly a mark of our efforts to continuously improve and build an environment that treats one another with respect, values diversity and inclusion, and foster workplace satisfaction for our employees. We believe that our people are key to driving success, and therefore make a conscious effort to uncover their potential, equally ensuring that they are equipped with the right skills and knowledge to tackle their tasks at hand," said Mateen Thiruselvaam, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, DHL Express Asia Pacific.

DHL Express continues to invest in leadership development and talent growth programs, including running the Certified International Specialist (CIS) and Certified International Manager (CIM) over the last decade. By the end of 2020, over 520,000 CIS and CIM training sessions have been conducted for employees across the region. CIS and CIM are a series of training sessions meant to create a powerful sense of community that enable employees to combine best-in-class product knowledge with incomparable service excellence. The regional and global board of management at DHL Express regularly contributes time toward personally facilitating CIS and CIM learning sessions for employees of all levels around the world.

Since 2014, DHL Express Asia Pacific has received 288 awards for its workplace and corporate culture, and in 2020 alone, the company received a total of 43 awards.

Great Place to Work®, a global people analytics and consulting firm, assesses the work experience of employees through their certification program every year. In 2020, more than 10,000 organizations participated in the survey process, representing the voices of 10.2 million employees in 92 countries.

DHL Logo (PRNewsfoto/DHL)
DHL Logo (PRNewsfoto/DHL)

- End –

Note to editor:

Across Asia Pacific (excluding China), 16 countries have been certified and contributed to our win of Best Workplace in Asia 2021. They are Japan, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, New Zealand, Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Pakistan.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

SOURCE DHL

