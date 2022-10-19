U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,758.25
    +25.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,710.00
    +134.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,320.25
    +121.50 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.50
    +9.60 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.84
    +1.02 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.00
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    +0.06 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9856
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    30.50
    -0.87 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1530
    -0.0340 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,285.07
    -228.12 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.59
    -7.13 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,353.87
    +197.73 (+0.73%)
     

DHL Express Wins Excellence Award at Hong Kong Management Association's Quality Award 2022

·4 min read

  • The recognition highlights DHL's commitment to high standards and service excellence for the local business community in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, today announced that it won the Excellence Award at Hong Kong Management Association's (HKMA) Quality Award 2022. As the only logistics company among this year's prestigious winners, the recognition highlights DHL's commitment and dedication to quality in every aspect of the company's operations.

Chee Choong Ng, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau receives the Excellence Award at Hong Kong Management Association’s Quality Award 2022 Ceremony held on October 17
Chee Choong Ng, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau receives the Excellence Award at Hong Kong Management Association’s Quality Award 2022 Ceremony held on October 17

First launched in 1991, the HKMA Quality Award are presented to organizations in Hong Kong, which are known to have achieved outstanding quality standards and exhibit a lasting commitment to quality management. Winners have undergone a months-long assessment process, going through various screening stages and a series of interviews, before being evaluated by a group of judges and examiners comprised of industry, business and academic leaders.

"We are proud to receive the Excellence Award from the HKMA at this year's Quality Award ceremony, which is a testament to our dedication to delivering the best in logistics and enabling trade amid increasingly complex challenges in the global supply chain. This award adds another feather to our cap as we celebrate our 50th year of 'Connecting People, Improving Lives' in the city. It will inspire us to advance our service quality and contribute to the city's recovery," said Chee Choong Ng, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau.

DHL Express won the Excellence award based on the HKMA's meticulous methodology, looking at its merits in leadership, strategy, customer service, analytics, workforce, operations and business results. The Excellence Award underlines DHL Express Hong Kong's values and organizational culture that is wholeheartedly committed to service excellence, customer satisfaction and employees' wellbeing.

DHL emphasizes its "Insanely Customer-Centric Culture", addressing and prioritizing customers' needs through continuous improvement initiatives like Net Promoter Approach, customer interaction survey, and First Choice program. Among DHL Express Hong Kong's many milestones in 2022, its First-Mile delivery service via DHL Lockers has given customers added flexibility and convenience to drop off their packages at nearby locations.

In addition to service enhancement, DHL has upgraded its facilities in Hong Kong to prepare for the sustained upward trend in e-commerce, strengthening its robust infrastructure further. Upon completing its Central Asia Hub's three-phase expansion plan by the end of this year, the company will be able to handle six times more shipment volume than when it was established in 2004, together with its fully automated, state-of-the-art service center in Tsing Yi.

Focusing on its care for the environment, one of its long-term strategy's key pillars, DHL is set to continue its sustainability journey towards the Group's goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. In the first half of 2022, the company has signed agreements to significantly increase the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel globally, accelerating the electrification of its last-mile fleet and upgrading its charging infrastructure.

The HKMA Quality Award has been given out annually to recognize organizations that have maintained remarkable quality standards and consistently followed through with their commitment to quality management.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81 billion euros in 2021. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

SOURCE DHL Express Hong Kong

