SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading express service provider, was named the Best Logistics Service Provider – Express at the 2021 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards (AFLAS) ceremony in Hong Kong last night.

DHL Express won Best Express Logistics Service Provider for 32nd time at 2021 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards

"We are incredibly proud that our customers' votes of confidence have brought us the Best Logistics Service Provider – Express award for the 32nd time. Our global network, and employees' passion, can-do spirit and commitment to excellence have proven to be a winning formula with our customers. This will continue to serve us well as our customers ride the strong momentum in e-commerce and recovery in global trade," said Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific.

DHL Express is investing around EUR750 million from 2020 to 2022 to bolster its aviation network and ground infrastructure across Asia Pacific to support the unprecedented growth in shipment volume and address the ever-growing demand for time-definite express deliveries. In recent months, DHL Express has introduced several new dedicated flights. Powered by the new Boeing 737, 777 and Airbus A300 freighters, the new flights enable DHL Express to expand its air freight capacity and strengthen its network that spans more than 220 countries and territories.

The AFLAS Awards is organized by Asia Cargo News to honor companies in the logistics industry that exemplify excellence in leadership, as well as consistency in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management and reliability. It is the only Asian logistics awards to be decided by customer votes alone, earning them a reputation as a reliable gauge for customer sentiment in the logistics industry.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an unprecedented growth in shipment volume and express deliveries around the world followed, driven largely by the surge in e-commerce. Read more about the intra-Asia e-commerce growth potential here.

