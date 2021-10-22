U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.50
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,493.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,421.75
    -57.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,298.00
    +3.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.67
    +0.17 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.80
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.25 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.23
    -0.26 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9250
    -0.0630 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,427.89
    -2,377.12 (-3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.98
    -27.66 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,219.33
    +29.03 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

DHL Express won Best Express Logistics Service Provider for 32nd time at 2021 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards

·2 min read

  • The award affirms the company's continued commitment to excellence in express logistics service

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading express service provider, was named the Best Logistics Service Provider – Express at the 2021 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards (AFLAS) ceremony in Hong Kong last night.

DHL Logo (PRNewsfoto/DHL)
DHL Logo (PRNewsfoto/DHL)
DHL Express won Best Express Logistics Service Provider for 32nd time at 2021 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards
DHL Express won Best Express Logistics Service Provider for 32nd time at 2021 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards

"We are incredibly proud that our customers' votes of confidence have brought us the Best Logistics Service Provider – Express award for the 32nd time. Our global network, and employees' passion, can-do spirit and commitment to excellence have proven to be a winning formula with our customers. This will continue to serve us well as our customers ride the strong momentum in e-commerce and recovery in global trade," said Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific.

DHL Express is investing around EUR750 million from 2020 to 2022 to bolster its aviation network and ground infrastructure across Asia Pacific to support the unprecedented growth in shipment volume and address the ever-growing demand for time-definite express deliveries. In recent months, DHL Express has introduced several new dedicated flights. Powered by the new Boeing 737, 777 and Airbus A300 freighters, the new flights enable DHL Express to expand its air freight capacity and strengthen its network that spans more than 220 countries and territories.

The AFLAS Awards is organized by Asia Cargo News to honor companies in the logistics industry that exemplify excellence in leadership, as well as consistency in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management and reliability. It is the only Asian logistics awards to be decided by customer votes alone, earning them a reputation as a reliable gauge for customer sentiment in the logistics industry.

– End –

Note to editors:

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an unprecedented growth in shipment volume and express deliveries around the world followed, driven largely by the surge in e-commerce. Read more about the intra-Asia e-commerce growth potential here.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

SOURCE DHL

Recommended Stories

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Eras

  • China Tears Up the Rule Book in the Race to Fix Its Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Drones buzz above traffic-clogged roads in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, as white-capped police officers attempt to manage lines of hundreds of trucks waiting to be loaded with cargoes of coal. Many have been there for days. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s S

  • Oil Fluctuates Near $83 With U.S. Supplies Under the Microscope

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil swung between gains and losses as traders weigh the ongoing impact of a global energy crunch and dwindling inventories at a key U.S. storage hub. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy M

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuz

  • Chipmaker Intel Crushes Earnings Target But Sales, Outlook Miss

    Chipmaker Intel late Thursday crushed Wall Street's earnings target for the third quarter. But Intel stock fell hard in extended trading.

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford's fleet customers send mixed signals on electric vehicles -exec

    Ford Motor Co sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said on Thursday. The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, chief executive of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.

  • Want 119% to 145% Returns? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    The stock market might be near all-time highs, but some Wall Street firms are still finding major growth opportunities.

  • Snap Shortfall Shows Supply-Chain Woes Hitting Social Media

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc.’s warning that supply-chain bottlenecks are prompting companies to hold back online advertising spending for the looming holiday season cast a shadow over larger rivals such as Google, Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc., sending their shares tumbling.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30

  • Oil Declines by Most in Two Weeks Amid Global Growth Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid by the most in two weeks, falling from overbought territory amid concerns around global economic growth. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathFutures in New York fell

  • Snap shares plunge 25% as Apple privacy changes hit ads business

    (Reuters) -Shares of Snap Inc plummeted 25% on Thursday after the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat said privacy changes implemented by Apple Inc on iOS devices hurt the company's ability to target and measure its digital advertising. The Santa Monica, California-based company, which earns the vast majority of its revenue from selling digital advertising on the app, said the issue was compounded by global supply chain disruptions and labor shortages and caused brands to pull back on their advertising spending. The results for Snap, which is the first of the major social media companies to report earnings, cast a shadow over Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, which release third quarter results next week.

  • SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement

    The 2019 Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act brought key changes to laws governing retirement plans. Among other things, the Act eliminated the age cutoff for traditional IRA contributions and increased the age for required minimum distributions … Continue reading → The post SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices drop; Brent on track for first weekly dip in seven

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Friday with Brent poised for its first weekly dip in seven weeks as demand for oil products in power generation cooled off amid easing coal and gas prices, while a forecast for a mild U.S. winter also weighed on the market. Brent crude futures dropped 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $84.11 a barrel at 0645 GMT, extending a $1.21 slump in the previous session. Brent touched a three-year high of $86.10 on Thursday, but was on track to slip 0.9% in the week, the first weekly dip since Sept. 3.

  • We can make the steel of tomorrow without the fossil fuels of yesteryear

    A trio of Swedish firms are developing a means of producing high-quality steel without releasing so much carbon dioxide -- and Volvo is already using it to build mining equipment.

  • Boosters could create more enduring immunity for new Covid-19 variants: Doctor

    Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, discusses the latest research on Covid-19 booster shots and the new Delta Plus variant surging in the UK.

  • Troubled Zymergen renegotiates loan, cuts 100 more jobs and loses co-founder

    The moves are in line with acting CEO Jay Flatley's plans to cut costs at the East Bay synthetic biology company, which just six months ago was a Wall Street darling with a $575 million IPO.

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

    Under the guidance of CEO Tom Williams, Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( NYSE:PH ) has performed reasonably well recently...

  • Why crypto isn't 'a reliable investment' for retirement

    Financial Advisor at Wealthstream Advisors Katharine George joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the best strategies for employees who want to invest in retirement if their employers don't offer a standard 401(K) plan.