U.S. markets open in 8 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.50
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,050.00
    -41.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,046.00
    -49.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.20
    -10.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.01
    -1.27 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.00
    -23.10 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    -0.45 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.15
    -17.28 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2140
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,525.73
    -728.38 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.02
    +74.37 (+7.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

DHL highlights its expertise in e-commerce with global brand campaign

·4 min read

  • Campaign shows how e-commerce is core to global trade and growing enormously

  • DHL "helps merchants keep up with the clicks"

  • Brand campaign is played in 30+ countries and territories

HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Post DHL Group, the world's leading mail and logistics company, launches a global brand campaign to strengthen its position as the leader in e-commerce. The leading most international logistics provider supports not only by providing reliable delivery in the growing e-commerce industry, but also by advising companies on how to make their business as successful as possible online. E-commerce trade has become increasingly established and an important area of economic growth over the last decades. This development has been greatly amplified by the pandemic and companies of all shapes and sizes need to be able to cope with the ever-growing digitally driven demand. The global logistics provider with years of experience in e-commerce and the associated logistics processes will "help its customers keep up with the clicks".

DHL highlights its expertise in e-commerce with global brand campaign
DHL highlights its expertise in e-commerce with global brand campaign

"The pandemic has driven digitalization so far that we have seen the development of almost a decade in just a few months. Existing online shops have grown and at the same time, companies have entered online retailing for the first time. As logistics experts, we can help companies keep up with the growth and benefit from it in the best possible way. In addition, we can help any brand to be a global brand tomorrow. Especially offering express delivery is beneficial for fast-moving e-commerce and can increase consumer buying activity and consumer loyalty", says John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express.

E-commerce is not only part of DHL's corporate business strategy, but more importantly, it has become a key core growth factor to global trade. DHL can offer the necessary speed of delivery with DHL Express, which operates in over 220 countries and territories, but also advises companies on their online presence, e.g. on improving the website presence with a website health check. DHL has dealt extensively with the growth of e-commerce in its white paper "The Ultimate B2B E-commerce Guide: Tradition is out. Digital is in." which also elaborates on the advantages and opportunities of a growing e-commerce sector for B2B sales.

The campaign includes an unusually produced TV spot that attracts attention by using mixed-media techniques which create visual intrigue, explaining in a rhyme-like rhythm how e-commerce has grown rapidly over the last few years. It tells the story of online shopping, from the early days when it was still easy as a retailer and logistics provider to keep track of and meet demand, and how online shopping then became more established an almost routine part of our lives. The message is that DHL can help businesses deal with the high demand and "keep up with the clicks". In addition to the TV spot, the campaign will be aired in 30+ countries and territories across digital channels, both in the form of digital banners and video as well as print ads. The creative concept was developed by DHLs creative lead agency 180Amsterdam.

You can find the press release for download as well as further information on: https://www.dhl.com/hk-en/home/press.html

You can watch the TV-commercial and find further information on DHL's e-commerce capabilities on the campaign landing page: dhl.com/ecommerce

Media Contact:

DHL Express Hong Kong

Weber Shandwick

Fiona Yau

Irene Fung

Tel: +852 2400 2055

Tel: +852 2533 9980

Email: fiona.yau@dhl.com

Email: ifung@webershandwick.com

On the Internet: https://www.dhl.com/hk-en/home/press.html
Follow us at: facebook.com/DHLExpressHongKong / instagram.com/dhlhk / linkedin.com/company/dhl-express-hong-kong/

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

SOURCE DHL Express Hong Kong

Recommended Stories

  • Sports SPAC Boom Anniversary Finds Deals and PIPE Funds Aligning

    It was a year ago that sports SPAC mania sparked, as Gerry Cardinale and Billy Beane brought their RedBall blank check company to market. Since then, another 143 special purpose acquisition companies with a sports focus, or led by a sports figure, have formed. Less than a third of the group have closed deals or […]

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Chicken producer Sanderson Farms nears $4.5 billion sale to Continental Grain, Cargill - WSJ

    The potential deal could value Sanderson Farms at $203 a share, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/3jEpIsE. According to a Reuters report from June, Sanderson Farms had drawn interest from buyers including Continental Grain, which owns a smaller chicken processor, Wayne Farms. "While we don’t comment on market rumors, Cargill is a growth company and we are always looking for new opportunities," a Cargill spokesperson told Reuters.

  • These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

    As the Delta variant spreads, employers are increasing establishing vaccination mandates for their workers. Here's how those policies look.

  • 3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Having the right stocks in your portfolio can mean the difference between a joyful retirement or a stressful one.

  • Target To Pay College Tuition For Over 340,000 Employees

    Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) has announced that it will help pay for the college education of its more than 340,000 full-time and part time store workers. What happened: The Retailers announced this week it is partnering with education platform Guild Education to provide access to more than 250 business-aligned programs from over 40 schools, colleges and universities. Target will also fund advanced degrees within the network of schools, paying up to $10,000 a year for masters’ programs. Target is in

  • McDonald's Advises Franchisees Of Bag Supply Shortage, Encourages Use Of Trays

    McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s p

  • Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) After Its Interim Report

    It's been a pretty great week for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) shareholders, with its shares surging 13% to...

  • Berkshire Buoyed as U.S. Rebound Fires Up Manufacturers, Retail

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is reaping the benefits of the U.S. economic recovery.The conglomerate’s collection of manufacturers and retailers bounced back during the second quarter after being hit hard as the pandemic ripped through the U.S. last year. That group of businesses posted its second-highest quarterly profit in data going back to the middle of 2009 and helped fuel a 21% gain in Berkshire’s total operating profit during the period.“It’s all of the other old

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco sees first-half earnings climb to $47 billion

    Saudi Arabia's oil-producing company, Aramco, announced Sunday a net income of around $47 billion for the first half of the year, double what it earned over the same period last year when the coronavirus grounded travel and pummeled global demand for oil.

  • 8 Stocks to Play a Return to the Office—When It Comes

    The Delta variant has upended return-to-work plans. What that means for companies, employees, and investors.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • China's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, adding to strains on an economy losing recovery momentum as businesses struggle with high raw material costs. The world's second-biggest economy is on track to expand more than 8% this year but analysts say pent-up coronavirus demand has peaked and forecast growth to moderate amid supply chain bottle necks and outbreaks of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The producer price index (PPI) grew 9.0% from a year earlier, matching the high seen in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement on Monday.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk without parts unit spinoff - source

    Airbus has warned employees of hundreds of possible job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if the unit is not hived off in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters. Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants and the rest folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off. Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft, mainly in Augsburg and Varel near Bremen.

  • Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

    Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from Rapid7, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RPD ), an important milestone in the...

  • Aramco Bucks Trend by Prioritizing Oil Output Over Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco is bucking the trend among oil majors by spending the windfall from this year’s surge in energy prices on boosting production capacity rather than increasing returns for shareholders.While Aramco will maintain its hefty $75 billion annual dividend -- the world’s largest and most of which goes to the Saudi Arabian government -- it’s so far resisting the path taken by other industry giants to dole out more to investors.In the past two weeks, the likes of BP Plc, Chevron

  • Seeing link between wages and workers, more businesses raise the former to address the latter

    Hiking wages -- which also hikes costs -- is an economic third rail that companies are increasingly grabbing to address worker shortages.

  • Berkshire Reports Strong Earnings, Boosted by Manufacturing and Buybacks

    The company said its total net income was $28.1 billion for the second quarter, up from $26.3 billion in the year-earlier period.

  • 3 Reasons It May Be Unrealistic to Delay Social Security

    People who near retirement without a lot of money in savings are often advised to hold off on claiming Social Security as long as possible. For each year you hold off on claiming Social Security past FRA, your benefits will get an 8% boost, up until the age of 70. Growing your benefits could make for a much more comfortable retirement.